Coman returns to haunt PSG, Spurs lose

Paris, February 15
Not even Kylian Mbappe’s substitute appearance could end Paris Saint-Germain’s slump, as they lost 1-0 at home to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Round-of-16 Champions League clash.
A third straight loss made it five defeats in 11 games this year for PSG coach Christophe Galtier’s team.
Bayern winger Kingsley Coman volleyed home inside the penalty area from Alphonso Davies’ left-wing cross in the 53rd minute on Tuesday.
The Paris-raised Coman, who PSG sold to Juventus when he was 18, held his hands up to show he wasn’t celebrating scoring against his former club - again.
“It’s the city where I was born and raised so it was difficult to celebrate here,” Coman said.
Milan top Spurs
Milan: An early goal was enough for troubled AC Milan to edge Tottenham 1-0 in their first Champions League knockout match in nearly 10 years.
Brahim Diaz netted in the seventh minute on Tuesday to give Milan a slender advantage to take to London when the teams meet again in the second leg of the Round of 16 on March 8. “The two chances for Charles (De Ketelaere) and Malick (Thiaw) were important, I was already celebrating on the bench,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. — AP
2 It was a miserable return to San Siro for Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who endured only his second loss against Milan in 15 matches as coach.
1 The match at San Siro was Milan’s first in the Champions League knockout stage since 2014.
PSG’s Ramos shoves photographer
Paris: Sergio Ramos was seen shoving a photographer after Paris St Germain’s 1-0 defeat in their Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Video footage showed the Spanish centre-back push the photographer who was close to him while some PSG players were saluting the crowd at the Parc des Princes after the final whistle. PSG and UEFA were not immediately available for comment. Reuters
