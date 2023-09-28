Combating odds, Roshibina on cusp of making history

Hangzhou, September 27
The highly-talented Roshibina Devi knocked out Vietnam’s Thi Thu Nguyen today to enter the 60kg final of wushu’s combat competition here today, ensuring at least a silver medal in the Asian Games.
Roshibina never gave a chance to her rival, winning the bout 2-0. She will now face China’s Wu Xiaowei in the gold medal match tomorrow.
I want to win (the gold) for my three friends who could not make it here. I am used to having Onilu Tega around. We often train together and are good friends. In big events like these, it is important to have someone you are comfortable with. —Roshibina Devi, Wushu player
In fact, this is a historic feat for Roshibina as she is only the second Indian to reach a wushu event final after Sandhyarani Devi, who managed the feat during the 2010 Games at Guangzhou.
Roshibina had won bronze in the same weight category in the 2018 Games. Roshibina dedicated her achievement to the three wushu players from Arunchal Pradesh who could not travel to China because of visa complications. She was referring to the absence of Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu.
In the men’s section, Rohit Jadhav finished eighth in the daoshu final with a score of 9.413.
