Comeback man Hardik recalls pressing reset button back in 2018

PTI

New Delhi, May 9

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist midfielder Hardik Singh says he had to “reset” himself to bounce back after getting into a comfort zone, which led to his omission from the Indian men’s hockey team in the past.

Now the team’s vice-captain, Hardik bagged the Balbir Singh Sr Award for the Player of the Year at the 5th Hockey India Annual Awards held in March.

“Currently, I’m really happy how I’m getting better day by day, how I’m improving, and how I’m developing my skills at every session, because back in 2017-18, I got into my comfort zone which proved to be harmful as I was not playing well and was dropped out of the team eventually. So, I had to reset myself to bounce back,” he said. “As a player, you have to work hard every day and give your 100% in every training session. You have to step out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself to grow as a player.”