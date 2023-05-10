Comeback man Hardik recalls pressing reset button back in 2018

New Delhi, May 9
Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist midfielder Hardik Singh says he had to “reset” himself to bounce back after getting into a comfort zone, which led to his omission from the Indian men’s hockey team in the past.
Now the team’s vice-captain, Hardik bagged the Balbir Singh Sr Award for the Player of the Year at the 5th Hockey India Annual Awards held in March.
“Currently, I’m really happy how I’m getting better day by day, how I’m improving, and how I’m developing my skills at every session, because back in 2017-18, I got into my comfort zone which proved to be harmful as I was not playing well and was dropped out of the team eventually. So, I had to reset myself to bounce back,” he said. “As a player, you have to work hard every day and give your 100% in every training session. You have to step out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself to grow as a player.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka decides today; will BJP govt break 38-year jinx?
No party re-elected since 1985
Arson, rioting in Pakistan as Rangers whisk away ex-PM Imran from court
Arrest legal: HC; linked to land fraud, says govt
Fate of 19 candidates to be sealed today
1,972 polling stations set up | 8,000 security personnel to ...