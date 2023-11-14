Coming soon: BBQ outlet at National Stadium

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, November 13

In a bid to generate revenue, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to give out underutilised spaces in its stadiums. With the SAI Governing Body, which is headed by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, approving the decision, some of the venues, including the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, will have counters of BIG BBQ for visitors and trainees alike.

The spaces in front of Gate No. 5 and near Gate No. 2 of the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium have been given to MS BIG BBQ for an estimated base price of Rs 1.32 crore and Rs 53.25 lakh per quarter, respectively.

Meanwhile, the swimming pool will now be operated by MS Rama Krishna Enterprises for Rs 1.27 lakh per month.

Additionally, the Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Swimming Pool Complex, which is a National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), will now be operated by the Deva Swimming Institute for a fee of Rs 3.25 lakh per month.

SAI deputy director general Shiv Sharma backed this move saying it takes a lot of time and revenue to maintain the structures.

“It is not solely a revenue generation exercise. This to utilise spaces which cannot be used for sporting ventures,” Sharma told The Tribune.

“Those spaces have to be optimally used as the vacant spaces still need to be looked after. So the Governing Body has decided to rent them out,” he added.

Interestingly, the swimming NCOE will now be shifted to Bengaluru, where a new 300-bed hostel was recently constructed as the Delhi facility is not up to the standards.

#Anurag Thakur