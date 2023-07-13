Commonwealth Championship: Gyaneshwari Yadav fills Mirabai Chanu void, wins gold

Greater Noida, July 12
Gyaneshwari Yadav made up for Mirabai Chanu’s absence as the 20-year-old clinched the women’s 49kg gold at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships here today.
Chhattisgarh’s Gyaneshwari recorded personal bests in the snatch as well as the clean and jerk sections. Gyaneshwari lifted 176kg (78kg+98kg) to stand atop the podium. She staved off a challenge from compatriot Jhilli Dalabehera. Jhilli managed 169kg (75kg+94kg) to win her second successive silver medal at the event.
India’s Mukund Aher won the men’s 55kg gold with a total of 239kg (106kg+133kg). Ashikur Rahman Taj of Bangladesh won the silver medal with an effort of 207kg (92kg+115kg).
In the morning session, India’s Komal Kohar took the top honours in the women’s 45kg event.
