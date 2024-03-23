Commonwealth Games can’t find a host as Malaysia rejects offer

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22

Malaysia has rejected an offer to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to uncertainty over costs and insufficient funding offered, its government said today, in a major setback for the quadrennial multi-sport event.

Malaysia was asked to step in after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as host, citing ballooning costs, with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) offering £100 million in supporting funds.

Malaysia ruling itself out raises the possibility that the Games may not take place for the first time since being cancelled due to the Second World War. The funding offered was not enough, officials said, and Malaysia could not commit to hosting the event at such short notice and with little time to assess the potential economic impact.

“If we had a longer time, we would definitely do it, but because there’s such a short time,” government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil said. — Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CWG 2022