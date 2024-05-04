 Consistency key for Paris glory, feels Tanisha Crasto : The Tribune India

  Consistency key for Paris glory, feels Tanisha Crasto

Consistency key for Paris glory, feels Tanisha Crasto

Consistency key for Paris glory, feels Tanisha Crasto

Tanisha Crasto said the experience of her partner Ashwini Ponnappa will hold them in good stead in the Paris Games. BAI



PTI

New Delhi, May 3

Set to compete at the Paris Games, young shuttler Tanisha Crasto believes she and her women’s doubles partner Ashwini Ponnappa have the game to match the world’s best but need to work a bit more on consistency and patience to produce results at the Olympics.

The 20-year-old Tanisha and Ashwini, 34, made the cut for the Olympics after finishing 13th at the end of the qualification cycle.

“I feel like one thing we could work on is being more consistent and having more patience on the court because one thing that is very common in this set of players is that the matches go very long and also they are very consistent with the way they play,” Tanisha told PTI.

“If we work on the same aspect, it could help us in tackling these players. I think we are already there at that level and I think we are very much capable of competing and even winning tournaments.”

The world No. 21 pair will face the likes of heavyweights Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida (Japan), Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan (China) and Baek Ha Na-Lee So Hee (South Korea) at the Paris Games.

Tanisha said the experience of her partner Ashwini, a two-time Olympian, will hold them in good stead in Paris.

“She’s one of the legends in Indian badminton, she has a great level of experience. She has been in this field for so long which helps us on the court,” said Tanisha.

