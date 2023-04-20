Continental dinner for Madrid

Madrid, April 19

Real Madrid are making it look easy this time. There’s been no need for late heroics or big comebacks. No need for last-minute goals or extra time. Instead, it’s just been straightforward dominance.

After needing to rally their way through the knockout rounds of the Champions League last season, Madrid are taking the easier route this time, cruising into the semifinals to stay on track for a record-extending 15th European title.

Madrid defeated Chelsea 2-0 in London on Tuesday in the second leg of the quarterfinals, advancing 4-0 on aggregate following what had been another dominant performance in the first game last week in Madrid.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo netted a brace against Chelsea. reuters

The latest victory came after two goals from Rodrygo, whose second came in a 30-pass build-up that showcased Madrid’s breathtaking form in the European competition this season.

Madrid have been more balanced than ever, with the attack working well and the defence playing solidly, allowing the team to stay in control and avoid having to come from behind. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said the “collective effort defensively” is making a difference and allowing Madrid to “show its quality.” “We’ve worked well in recent games and the team is highly motivated and focused,” Ancelotti said. — AP

Champions league

Results (quarterfinals)

R Madrid 2-0 Chelsea

Rodrygo 58’, 80’

(Madrid win 4-0 on agg)

AC Milan 1-1 Napoli

Osimhen 90+3’ Giroud 43’

(AC Milan win 2-1 on agg)