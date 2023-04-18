Conway to victory

PTI

Bengaluru, April 17

Chennai Super Kings got their act together in the nick of time to eke out an eight-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match that produced 444 runs here today.

Devon Conway slammed 83 off 45 deliveries while Shivam Dube blazed away to a 27-ball 52 as Chennai posted an imposing 226/6 after asked to bat first. In reply, Bangalore ended at 218/8.

Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) gave a scare till they were at the crease, sharing 126 runs for the third wicket to raise hopes of a famous win.

Bangalore endured a horrible start as they lost Virat Kohli, who played on to an Akash Singh delivery. There could have been more success for Akash had Maheesh Theekshana not dropped a skier from Mahipal Lomror at mid-off.

Lomror though didn’t last long and departed after being caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad at cover point. Maxwell meant business as he smashed Akash for two sixes in the next over, even as Du Plessis hit Deshpande for two fours and a six.

Du Plessis displayed his array of strokes and Akash bore the brunt of his wrath in the next over, conceding two boundaries and a six.

Du Plessis and Maxwell were at their brutal best and didn’t spare any Chennai bowler, finding the fours and sixes at will.

While du Plessis raised his fifty off just 23 balls, Maxwell’s half-century came up in 24 balls. The Australian then struck a huge six as Bangalore raced to 121/2 in 10 overs. Theekshana had the last laugh as he foxed Maxwell, who hit a skier in search of big shot, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni did the rest to break the dangerous partnership.

Brief scores: CSK: 226/6 (Conway 83, Dube 52; Siraj 1/30); RCB: 218/8 (Maxwell 76, du Plessis 62; Deshpande 3/45). — PTI

Surya in SRH’s den

Hyderabad: Bolstered by Suryakumar Yadav’s return to form, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning momentum when they face a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here tomorrow. Both Mumbai and Hyderabad are coming into the match after successive wins. They had started the tournament with back-to-back losses. On Sunday, Yadav snapped his wretched run of low scores, which included four ducks, with a quickfire 25-ball 43 in their win over KKR.