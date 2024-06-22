Copa America: Lionel Messi’s Argentina off to bright start

Atlanta, June 21

Lionel Messi’s latest quest for international glory in the twilight of his career is off to a smooth start with Argentina’s 2-0 win over Canada at the Copa America.

Despite winning accolades galore at club level from an early age, it took Messi until 34 to triumph with Argentina at a major international tournament, lifting first the 2021 Copa America and then the 2022 World Cup.

Now, with fans wondering if this is his last dance on the big stage, Messi’s Argentina are red hot favourites to win back-to-back Copa America titles. The stage appears set for Messi, who turns 37 next week. Perennial rivals Brazil are on a poor run of form while Argentina are brimming with talent all around, headlined by their captain, and the July 14 Copa final takes place in Florida where Messi is ending his career with Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

Thursday night’s victory over Canada on a below-par temporary grass pitch was not a vintage performance: the Argentine captain and talisman missed a couple of clear chances though he also had a hand in both goals.

“The important thing is that we started with a win,” said Messi, whose team had started the last World Cup with a defeat by Saudi Arabia that was one of the all-time shocks. “We struggled a bit in the first half and the pitch didn’t help either,” he added after his record 35th Copa America finals appearance. — Reuters

#Canada #Lionel Messi #United States of America USA