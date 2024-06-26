Copa America: Wasteful Brazil held to draw by Costa Rica

LOS ANGELES, June 25

Brazil missed a string of chances and were left to rue a lack of quality in the final third after they were held 0-0 by Costa Rica in their Copa America Group D opener in Los Angeles on Monday.

Brazil, who came into the Copa America on the back of a run of poor results in recent months, dominated possession but lacked precision in front of goal with just three of their 19 shots on target.

“Now it’s about being honest with ourselves, creating alternatives to create chances, scoring, results are important in this competition, points left at the beginning can complicate things at the end,” Brazil defender Marquinhos said.

They were frustrated by a resolute five-man Costa Rican defence, who looked to contain them and deprive them of space. — Reuters

