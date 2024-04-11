‘Cornered’ PT Usha had to dissolve wrestling’s ad hoc committee

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, April 10

The Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) decision to disband the ad hoc committee for wrestling last month surprised many. However, it was a combination of issues, including a possible sanction from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), that forced IOA president PT Usha to take a quick decision.

The IOC had scheduled its executive board meeting on March 20, where the issue of ad hoc committee’s continuance was to be taken up. This was on the back of the United World Wrestling’s (UWW) decision to first restore the full membership rights to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and then subsequently made it clear through an email on March 8 that the WFI was the sole entity to select and send teams for international tournaments.

Fearing action — the IOA till then had not recognised the WFI despite UWW’s decision — Usha had no option but to disband the ad hoc panel headed by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa on March 18.

All these points have been mentioned by Usha in her affidavit that has been submitted to the Delhi High Court to explain the circumstances and reasons behind the decision.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Bajrang Punia and others who are seeking appointment of an administrator.

Usha, in her affidavit has quoted Rule 29 of the Olympic Charter, which mandates the National Olympic Committees – in this case the IOA – to recognise all national sports federations that are affiliated to its international federation.

“…Since UWW had not given any permission to the IOA for formation of ad-hoc committee on 27-12-2023, there would have been a serious governance dispute and wrestlers, competition results and selections of teams done by the IOA ad-hoc committee would not have been accepted by the UWW or the IOC in any of the international events of wrestling including the Olympic Qualifiers,” the affidavit states.

Raising the seriousness of the issue, especially with the IOC’s board meeting, Usha added: “It was imperative for the IOA to withdraw the ad hoc committee of the WFI as it would have been a direct conflict with the Olympic Charter and the UWW rules.”

