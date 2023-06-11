 ‘Correct decision was made’: Ricky Ponting on Green’s catch to dismiss Shubman Gill : The Tribune India

WTC Final

‘Correct decision was made’: Ricky Ponting on Green’s catch to dismiss Shubman Gill

After the end of the play, while Cameron Green said he had taken the catch, Gill took to social media to express his anger at the decision

‘Correct decision was made’: Ricky Ponting on Green’s catch to dismiss Shubman Gill

India’s Shubman Gill walks off the pitch after being given out on the fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London on June 10, 2023. AP/PTI



PTI

London, June 11

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting reckons the catch taken by all-rounder Cameron Green to dismiss Indian opener Shubman Gill had the ball touching the ground at one point but credited the third umpire for taking the “correct decision” during the fourth day’s play of the World Test Championship final.

Gill was batting on 18 when he edged one off Scott Boland and the ball flew low to the left of Green at gully, who scooped it inches from the ground and immediately celebrated the dismissal, as India were rocked early in the chase of 444.

While the Indian opener stood his ground, the decision was taken by third umpire Richard Kettleborough against the batter with India captain Rohit Sharma screaming “no” in despair followed by chants of ‘cheat, cheat’ across the stands here at The Oval.

Ponting told the ICC, “When I saw it live, I knew it had carried to him on the full, but I wasn’t sure what the action was after that from all replays we have seen.”

“I actually think some part of the ball did touch the ground and it is the interpretation of the umpire that as long as the fielder has complete control of the ball before the ball hits the ground then it is out.

“That must have been what the umpires’ interpretation was and I think that is exactly what happened,” he said.

After the end of the play, while Green said he had taken the catch, Gill took to social media to express his anger at the decision.

India pace spearhead Mohammed Shami also joined those criticising the decision, saying the umpires should have taken more time to deliberate since it is a WTC final.

Ponting echoed former Australia coach Justin Langer’s opinion that there would be mixed opinions on the decision.

“It carried probably six or eight inches off the ground then there was another action after that.” “There will be a lot of talk about it I am sure and there will probably be more talk in India than in Australia, Everyone in India will think it is not out and everyone in Australia will think it is out.”

“If it had have been given out on the field then I think the third umpire has to find conclusive evidence to overturn that decision and I don’t think there would have been conclusive evidence,” said Ponting.

The soft signal, which was removed from the playing conditions ahead of the final, could have gone in India’s favour if the on-field umpires had signalled it not-out to the TV umpire.

“The reason I am saying that is, even without the soft signal, the third umpire thought it was out. At the end of the day I think the correct decision has probably been made.

“I was happy for that soft signal to be taken out of the game...I think there was too many of those that seemed irrelevant,” Ponting said.

“Everyone will say now that without the soft signal it is going to what technology can see and technology can provide, but at the end of the day it is still the third umpire making the decision on what he can see,” he added.

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Will oppose Centre’s ordinance and ‘save democracy’: Arvind Kejriwal at AAPs ‘Maha-Rally’ in Delhi

Will oppose Centre’s ordinance and ‘save democracy’: Arvind Kejriwal at AAP's ‘Maha-Rally’ in Delhi

'Narendra Modi will become Narendra Putin if BJP wins 2024 L...

Some Indian students in Canada receive stay orders on deportation

Some Indian students in Canada receive stay orders on deportation: Govt sources

Sources say actual number of students threatened with deport...

'Biparjoy' has intensified into 'extremely severe cyclonic storm'; to cross Saurashtra-Kutch coast on June 15: IMD

Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into 'extremely severe cyclonic storm'; to cross Saurashtra-Kutch coast on June 15: IMD

Advises fishermen to not venture into central Arabian sea, n...

Punjab Government hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel by 88 paisa

Punjab Government hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel by 88 paisa

The State hopes to generate an additional Rs 600 crore per a...

Punjabi actor-director Mangal Dhillon passes away following battle with cancer

Punjabi actor-director Mangal Dhillon passes away following battle with cancer

Hailing from Faridkot in Punjab, Dhillon had made a mark in ...


DGP told to produce detainee on June 13

DGP told to produce detainee on June 13

DC inspects flood control works

Works of 10 women artists on display at city art gallery

Three snatchers nabbed; stolen scooter recovered

KCW student wins athletics gold

Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

130 mobiles stolen from parcels, 4 held in Chandigarh

5-day rain spell likely from today in Chandigarh

Cops attacked, 8 arrested

Two held for molesting, assaulting woman in Chandigarh

Will oppose Centre’s ordinance and ‘save democracy’: Arvind Kejriwal at AAPs ‘Maha-Rally’ in Delhi

Will oppose Centre’s ordinance and ‘save democracy’: Arvind Kejriwal at AAP's ‘Maha-Rally’ in Delhi

Delhi L-G taking credit for govt’s efforts to clean Yamuna: Minister

AAP’s ‘maha rally’ today, security beefed up

Fire breaks out in Delhi market, no casualties

85-year-old man killed in fire at Delhi flat

Bow-string bridge at Ladhewali rly crossing to be ready soon

Bow-string bridge at Ladhewali rly crossing to be ready soon

Minorities panel for disciplinary action against Phagwara DSP

3 members of vehicle lifters’ gang held in Rama Mandi

7 booked for cheating people on pretext of sending them abroad

4,500 students take part in convention on architecture

C&D waste management plant yet to see light of day

C&D waste management plant yet to see light of day

Civil Surgeon orders audit of Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana

People told about healthy dietary practices at camp

Food safety key to achieve SDGs: Expert

Driver decamps with Rs 1.12 lakh, booked

Student’s death: 2 months on, auto driver booked in Patiala

Student's death: 2 months on, auto driver booked in Patiala

Farmer union continues protest outside PSPCL office in Patiala

Monthly garden theatre movement completes 250th performance

One dies as trucks collide