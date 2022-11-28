Costa Rica bounce back, beat Japan

AL RAYYAN: Costa Rica put a huge dent in Japan’s hopes of reaching the last-16 stage when they rebounded from their 7-0 hammering by Spain to claim a surprise 1-0 victory in Group E. The door was ajar for Japan to seal their place in the knockout round after their historic opening win over Germany on the same day as Costa Rica’s collapse. But Keysher Fuller’s curling 81st-minute effort, Costa Rica’s first shot on target in the tournament, rocked Japan. When Fuller’s left-footer crept into the top of the net, Costa Rica’s players and fans erupted in delirium. Reuters