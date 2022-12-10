 Could have got to 300 with nearly 15 overs left: Ishan Kishan : The Tribune India

Could have got to 300 with nearly 15 overs left: Ishan Kishan

Indias Ishan Kishan celebrates after scoring a double-century during the third one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Chittagong, Bangladesh, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. AP/PTI



PTI

Chattogram, December 10

The diminutive Ishan Kishan was delighted to score the fastest double hundred in ODI cricket history but rued about missing out on a golden opportunity to become the first triple centurion in the format.

Playing only his 10th ODI, the 24-year-old displayed fearless batting as he shattered Chris Gayle’s record of fastest (138 balls) double century in the format when he took just 126 balls to the milestone. India posted a huge 409 for eight. He was out for 210 in the 36th over of the Indian innings.

“I got out with 15 (14.1) overs left. I could have got 300 also,” Kishan told the broadcasters ‘SonyLiv’ at the innings break.

The Jharkhand left-hander became the fourth Indian batter to score a double hundred.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has scored it thrice including his highest ODI score of 264 while Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag have scored once each.

“I am blessed to hear my name between such legends. The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was very clear—if the ball is there, I’ll go for it,” he revealed about his strategy.

His record-breaking knock came in the company of Virat Kohli and Kishan credited the star India batter to “calm him down” when he was approaching his maiden century.

“I was batting with Virat bhai, and he was spot on with which bowlers I needed to select [to target]. I was on 95 and wanted to bring up the hundred with a six but he calmed me down, saying it was my first hundred, get it in singles as it’s your first,” he said.

In fact, Kishan said that he was tempted to hit Mustafizur Rahaman for a six if he had bowled a slow cutter but he went and told Kohli that “please remind me that I need to take singles” as he didn’t want let the opportunity of a double pass by.

Kishan is very close to Suryakumar Yadav, who has told him to bat before the start of the game.

“I had a chat with Surya bhai - he said when you bat before the game, you see the ball well. I didn’t take too much pressure on myself. Just wanted to make use of the opportunity,” Kishan said.

Kishan said the wicket was perfect for stroke-making, and it provided him the perfect platform to showcase his big-hitting skills.

“I think it was a perfect wicket to bat on. Perfect situation for me as well. Was looking to watch the ball properly and go with the flow,” he said.

“After looking at the wicket, I knew it was going to play well. Was trying to smash the loose balls.” He also lauded the contributions of his senior teammates and support staff.

“I think when you have so many senior players in the team. We have been doing conversations. Here at the international stage, you try to get a lot when you get a few. I got a lot of help from the support staff. I was just picking the ball and the bowlers. Things went my way.

