County stint will keep me in good stead says Cheteshwar Pujara

PTI

New Delhi, May 23

Back in the national team for the Birmingham Test after scoring a bagful of runs in the English County Championship, Cheteshwar Pujara said his stint with Sussex will hold him in good stead when India take on England in the red-ball fixture in July.

The 34-year-old scored 720 runs, including two double hundreds and two centuries, in five Division 2 games for Sussex, forcing the selection committee to give him a call-up for the rescheduled fifth Test of last year’s series.

"I am glad to have been selected for the England Test, and happy that my recent county performances were recognised," Pujara said. "Having spent some time in the middle during the county games, I do believe it will keep me in good stead as we get ready for England.”