CR7 celebrates 200th game with winner

Berlin, June 21

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first men’s player to make 200 international appearances and celebrated the milestone by scoring the winning goal in the 89th minute as Portugal beat Iceland 1-0 in the European Championship qualifying.

The 38-year-old Ronaldo was honoured by Guinness World Records before kick-off for reaching 200 games for Portugal almost 20 years after he made his debut.

And he was celebrating at the end, too, after being on hand to score the later winner from close range on Tuesday and keep Portugal on track for the Euro 2024 qualification with their fourth win from four games in Group J.

Erling Haaland scored twice in Norway’s 3-1 win at home over Cyprus, as did Romelu Lukaku in Belgium’s 3-0 victory over Estonia.

Colombia stun Germany

Gelsenkirchen: Juan Cuadrado scored one goal and set up another for Colombia to beat Germany 2-0 in a friendly and deepen the sense of crisis around the German team one year before the country hosts Euro 2024. Colombia’s win on Tuesday was their first-ever over Germany. — AP