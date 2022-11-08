‘Crazy feeling’ to beat Novak Djokovic: Holger Rune

Paris

‘Crazy feeling’ to beat Djokovic: Rune

Holger Rune said beating Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final on Sunday was the icing on the cake in a week where he bagged his first Masters title and became the first Danish man to crack the top-10 of the ATP rankings. The 19-year-old rallied from a set down to overcome Djokovic 3-6 6-3 7-5 and deny the Serb a seventh title in the tournament, capping off a spectacular run in which he also beat four other top-10 players. “To beat Novak. To be able to beat him in such occasion ... in the final is probably the best feeling of this whole week,” said Rune, who defeated Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime en route the title clash. Reuters

New Delhi

India win gold, bronze in para shooting world c’ships

India won a gold and a bronze in the Para Shooting World Championships at Al Ain, UAE, here today. Rahul Jakhar, Singhraj and Nihal Singh claimed the gold medal in the P3 25m pistol mixed SH1 team event. In the individual event, Jakhar (21 points) bagged a bronze medal, finishing behind Kim Jungnam of South Korea and Olseken Denysiuk of Ukraine. In the P3 air rifle prone mixed event, India’s Avani Lekhara shot 630.6 to finish 19th in the qualifying round. Sidhartha Babu was 17th with a score of 631.3 points.

Pune

Deshwal shines as Panthers beat U Mumba in PKL

Arjun Deshwal’s fine display helped Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba 42-39 in the Pro Kabaddi League here today. Deshwal’s 15 raid points and Ankush’s five tackle points helped the Jaipur side register a hard-fought victory. In the Patna Pirates beat Haryana Steelers 41-32.

Rabat (Morocco)

Chawrasia, Sandhu and Kochhar finish T-32nd

Three Indians finished tied-32nd at the $1.5 million International Series Morocco golf tournament here. SSP Chawrasia (74), Ajeetesh Sandhu (72) and Karandeep Kochhar (71) were all tied at 2-over. Gaganjeet Bhullar (74) and Viraj Madappa (74) were tied-40th, Aman Raj (76) was tied-47th while Jyoti Randhawa (76) finished tied-62nd. Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond won the tournament.

Rio de Janeiro

Brazil’s World Cup squad includes nine forwards

Brazil coach Tite included nine forwards in his squad for the World Cup, highlighting his wealth of attacking options for the tournament in Qatar. Dani Alves, the 39-year-old former Barcelona right-back, was also included in the list, which features eight defenders and six midfielders.

Colombo

SLC suspends Gunathilaka over sexual assault

Sri Lanka Cricket said it has suspended Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket following his arrest in Sydney over an alleged sexual assault and will not consider him for any selections. The 31-year-old was charged with sexual assault while in Australia to play in the T20 World Cup. — Agencies