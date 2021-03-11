Cricket fraternity hails Mithali Raj for being an ‘inspiration’

Mumbai, June 8
The Indian cricket fraternity hailed Mithali Raj as "true legend" and an "inspiration" to millions after she bid adieu to international cricket.
In her 23-year-long eventful career, Mithali positively influenced the perception about women's cricket.
Here is a compilation of tweets, posted by current and former cricketers.
India wicket-keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik: "In India, the name Mithali Raj has been synonymous to women's cricket. You have been an inspiration to millions all over the world. My best wishes to you for your future endeavours @M_Raj."
In India, the name Mithali Raj has been synonymous to women's cricket. You have been an inspiration to millions all over the world. My best wishes to you for your future endeavours @M_Raj03. 😊 pic.twitter.com/kchguzAB8E— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 8, 2022
Flamboyant India opener Shikhar Dhawan: "Congratulations on a marvelous career @M_Raj03. You've been a fine example for cricketers across the country. Good luck for whatever lies ahead."
Congratulations on a marvellous career @M_Raj03 🙌 You’ve been a fine example for cricketers across the country. Good luck for whatever lies ahead 😊👏 https://t.co/VuHla1691e— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 8, 2022
Former India batter and NCA head VVS Laxman: "To play for India is a dream a very few fulfil and to be able to represent the nation for 23 years is just amazing. You have been a pillar to Women's Cricket in India and have shaped the lives of many young girls. Many congratulations on a phenomenal career @M_Raj03."
To play for India 🇮🇳 is a dream a very few fulfill and to be able represent the nation for 23 years is just amazing.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 8, 2022
You have been a pillar to Women’s Cricket in India and have shaped the lives of many young girls.
Many congratulations on a phenomenal career @M_Raj03. https://t.co/jVHmMTW2YP
Former India all-rounder Reema Malhotra: "Congratulations @M_Raj03 on one beautiful journey. Fortunate to have played alongside. You've inspired oodles of young girls to take up the sport. Your name shall remained etched forever in the hearts of cricket fans. Well played, truly. #mithaliraj."
Congratulations @M_Raj03 on one beautiful journey. Fortunate to have played alongside. You’ve inspired oodles of young girls to take up the sport. Your name shall remained etched forever in the hearts of cricket fans. Well played, truly. 👏 #mithaliraj pic.twitter.com/rC5coLutSc— Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) June 8, 2022
Former India pacer RP Singh: "You can be very proud of your career. A true legend and a hero who inspired millions to dream about playing cricket. Congratulations and best wishes for your new innings."
Former India opener Wasim Jaffer: "Towards the end of her career, Mithali had been in form longer than some of her teammates had been alive:) That's how long she served Indian Cricket. Congratulations and thank you @M_Raj02. Good luck for your second innings."
Towards the end of her career, Mithali had been in form longer than some of her teammates had been alive :) That's how long she served Indian cricket. Congratulations and thank you @M_Raj03. Good luck for your second innings 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/dQYTP8fMxd— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 8, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab police seek Red Corner Notice for Sidhu Moosewala killing conspirator Goldy Brar
Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, an active member of Lawr...
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police
Arrested suspect identified as Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias...
Some defence infra being set up by China near its border with India alarming: US commander
Armed forces of both the countries have been engaged in bord...
De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines
‘Airport operators to take help of the local police and secu...