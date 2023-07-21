 Cricket: 'I was sure I wouldn't get out' - Gatting survives ball of the century re-run : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Cricket: 'I was sure I wouldn't get out' - Gatting survives ball of the century re-run

Cricket: 'I was sure I wouldn't get out' - Gatting survives ball of the century re-run

What is regarded as greatest delivery in cricketing history took place in June 1993, as a young Shane Warne claimed helpless Englishman's wicket

Cricket: 'I was sure I wouldn't get out' - Gatting survives ball of the century re-run

Cricket - Ashes Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 21, 2023. Former England cricketer Mike Gatting plays in a cricket net during lunch. Action Images via Reuters



Reuters

Manchester (England), July 21

It helps that he knew what was coming, but 30 years after facing the "ball of the century" from Shane Warne, former England captain Mike Gatting was mightily relieved to survive this time around.

Standing in front of a simulator on Friday at Old Trafford, Gatting was given another chance to deal with the delivery that had bamboozled him at the time.

What is regarded as the greatest delivery in cricketing history took place in June 1993, as a young Warne, off his very first Ashes ball, claimed the helpless Englishman's wicket.

With a delivery that started well outside leg stump, before ripping off the surface and taking the bails off, Gatting departed on day two of the first Ashes test in 1993, shellshocked as to what he had just faced.

Facing it once was bad enough, but thanks to the wonders of modern technology, Gatting had another go in the lunch break on Friday as modern-day England took the attack to Australia in the Ashes, and this time clipped it through the covers.

"I have to say I only watched it again recently," Gatting said. "It seemed like a pretty decent ball. I just remember this guy coming on just before lunch and Graham Gooch saying 'let's just make sure we are still here at lunch'.

"We had never seen Warney before. We often talked about it, myself, Warney and (former Australia wicket keeper) Ian Healey, who had just as difficult a job behind the stumps trying to deal with it. I didn't hear the ball hit the stumps, so the first I was aware of it was Healey asking me to leave, like he does.

"I was interested to see if I could actually get a bat on it this time, because it still spins so much. I was sure it wouldn't bowl me this time. I did think about charging down the wicket before it bounces."

Gatting faced one over on the simulator, with the "ball of the century" mixed in there at an unknown moment. When Warne's delivery came down, Gatting this time set up for it, before attacking three further balls and scoring nine runs in total.

It gave Gatting time to reflect on a moment he is asked about regularly, even given everything Warne, who died in 2022, went on to achieve in his glittering cricketing career.

"With it being his first ball in Ashes history, he might have been nervous, but he certainly didn't look it," Gatting added. "It really came fizzing out of his hand. It was really the last two or three yards, because it was spinning so much and it dipped quite quickly.

"From me, I had to go from thinking about defending the slip area, to then go 'he might bowl it around my legs'. Instead of doing it the way I was going to do it, I was then trying to defend my leg stump. Nobody could have seen it coming."

#Cricket #England

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

MNC manager electrocuted at Delhi gym

2
Trending

Most killed by speeding Jaguar in Ahmedabad were PGs, accused's father 'threatened' people on reaching accident spot

3
Ludhiana

New international airport to miss another deadline, fourth in a row

4
Punjab

Patiala: Deluge throws up ornaments, 2-wheelers, reptiles

5
Nation

Modi surname defamation case: No immediate relief for Rahul Gandhi

6
Nation

Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR

7
Nation

Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked

8
Editorials

Manipur horror

9
Punjab

Attempt to raze bundh by Haryana officials: Sangrur villagers

10
Himachal

Kullu village cut off, IAF copter sent for patients

Don't Miss

View All
46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope
Punjab

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined in Punjab; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

Top News

Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR

Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR

The husband of one of two women paraded naked is a Kargil wa...

Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked

Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked

Four people have been arrested in connection with the case o...

Varanasi court orders scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque

Varanasi court orders ASI to survey Gyanvapi mosque, conduct excavations if needed

District judge A K Vishvesh directed the ASI to submit a rep...

Govt ready for discussion in Lok Sabha on May 4 incident in Manipur: Rajnath Singh

Govt ready for discussion on Manipur, says Rajnath Singh as Lok Sabha is adjourned for the day amid uproar

As soon as the House meets, the members of the opposition pa...

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot sacks minister Rejendra Gudha who questioned own govt record on women’s safety

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot sacks minister Rejendra Gudha who questioned own govt record on women’s safety

Gudha had said, 'The way we have failed to provide security ...


Cities

View All

Give fair compensation for land acquired: KMSC

Give fair compensation for land acquired: KMSC

Water level in Ravi expected to ebb; Dhaliwal visits area

Three youths attack cops during checking in Chatiwind area

State of amenities: Park in White Avenue Colony lacks proper maintenance

Knotty affair: Hanging wires a blot on Jalebi Wala Chowk

Bins for hazardous, sanitary waste soon

Bins for hazardous, sanitary waste soon on Chandigarh MC garbage collection vehicles

Punjab govt to promote Phulkari, impart training to 125 women artisans at 5 locations

Dadu Majra dump: High Court puts Chandigarh MC on notice

Youths shot at with airgun at Sector 46 market in Chandigarh

Rains leave Chandigarh roads in tatters

Ordinance row: Will examine if Parliament can abrogate constitutional principles of governance for Delhi, says Supreme Court

Ordinance row: Will examine if Parliament can abrogate constitutional principles of governance for Delhi, says Supreme Court

Yamuna’s water level likely to rise, Delhi govt directs officials to maintain vigil

Asian Games trials exemption to Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia: Delhi High Court to pronounce order on Saturday

Delhi: Ordinance issue will go to Constitution Bench

Delhi govt issues advisory on water-borne diseases

Paddy crop damaged in over 31K acres in Jalandhar, K’thala

Paddy crop damaged in over 31K acres in Jalandhar, Kapurthala

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Breach in Beas embankment leaves Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi inundated

Jalandhar: Livestock suffering from diseases, face shortage of fodder

Jilted lover opens fire at girl's father, brother in Hoshiarpur village

Illegal call centre busted in Ludhiana, 30 held for duping people

Illegal call centre busted in Ludhiana, 30 held for duping people

New international airport to miss another deadline, fourth in a row

Noorwala Road potholes serious threat, residents seek speedy action

GHS, Salem Tabri: Poor upkeep, inadequate amenities add to govt school students’ woes

Two persons electrocuted at Dhandari Khurd

Altercation during handing over of village land in Patiala leaves police personnel, villagers injur

Altercation during handing over of village land in Patiala leaves police personnel, villagers injured

Remove water from vacant plots, says Patiala DC

Patiala: Deluge throws up ornaments, 2-wheelers, reptiles

Sewer men, safai workers ill-equipped

Five car-borne youths loot Rs 70K, mobile phone