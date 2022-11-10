 Cricket South Africa to review T20 WC debacle, hit ‘reset button’ ahead of India ODI World Cup : The Tribune India

Cricket South Africa to review T20 WC debacle, hit 'reset button' ahead of India ODI World Cup

Proteas have never managed to make it to the final in either ODI or T20 format of the World Cup

Proteas have always been a pre-tournament favourite,. Reuters file



PTI

Johannesburg, November 10

Cricket South Africa will form a panel to “clinically review” their early ouster from the T20 World Cup in Australia and the focus would be on hitting the reset button ahead of the ODI showpiece in India next year, director of cricket Enoch Nkwe has said.

Living up to their ‘perennial chokers’ tag, South Africa lost to the Netherlands in their concluding Super 12 match to crash out of the T20 World Cup.

“It is important that we review what has happened. We are in the process of putting a panel together to ensure the review is very clinical,” Nkwe was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo after the team’s arrival from Australia.

“But the focus is hitting the reset button and not dwelling on the past. It’s important that we close a chapter and look at what lies ahead.”

The CSA official further said the main focus going forward would be to provide the best possible support to win an elusive World Cup in the ODI format next year in India.

“There will be a clear strategy going forward. How do we prepare better for the upcoming World Cups.

“There’s a lot of work behind the scenes and what we are all working towards is getting our national teams to reach No.1 and win World Cups. We are now at the point where we can make a difference and that will be our focus.

“There’re so many opportunities as an organisation to change it all. Hopefully next year we can be in a different position celebrating our team winning a World Cup,” he added.

Always a pre-tournament favourite, the Proteas have never managed to make the final in either ODI or T20 format of the World Cup.

In ODI format, they have lost at semifinal stages in 1992, 1999, 2007 and 2015. They were also knocked out twice in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in 2009 and 2014.

Nkwe however stood by his side and said: “We will always take full accountability. When the results are poor, there will be fingers pointed at the organisation in terms of what has happened in the past and whether there was enough support.

“Whether the team loses or wins, we are always going to be supporting the team and asking ourselves questions about what more we can do.”

“One thing I have been proud of this team over the last couple of years is that they’ve been able to go on the park and compete and try and win games.

“They’ve been able to close off all the noise and whatever is happening off the field. Somehow we found a way to get to a point where we remain competitive. I believe the team has come through that very well,” he added.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who is yet to make up his mind on quitting the leadership role, said it would take time for players to get over from the disappointment.

“The emotions are not as raw, but in terms of the disappointment and the disbelief, that’s still there. It’s going to take me a couple of days,” he said.

