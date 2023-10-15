 Cricket world cup 2023: Bolt from the men in blue : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Cricket world cup 2023: Bolt from the men in blue

Cricket world cup 2023: Bolt from the men in blue

India crush Pak as marquee clash ends with a whimper

Cricket world cup 2023: Bolt from the men in blue

Jasprit Bumrah wheels away in celebration after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Shadab Khan. PTI



Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Ahmedabad, October 14

Nothing unusual in India-Pakistan ODI World Cup matches ending up as a damp squib. It happens all the time. A month of hype and hoopla, a cocktail of jingoism and bonhomie and a burden of expectations — all this comes undone in the end. An odd flare-up here or there may make the sparks fly once in a while, but fireworks are always missing.

Shaheen Shah Afridi cut a sorry figure after being thrashed by Rohit Sharma.PTI

This time also it was no different. India outplayed Pakistan by seven wickets with more than 19 overs remaining as Shreyas Iyer (53 not out) and KL Rahul (19 not out) finished the job started by captain Rohit Sharma (86).

Pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali bagged the prized wickets of Shubman Gill (16) and Virat Kohli (16), respectively, but with the target being a measly 192, Rohit (86 off 63 balls) ensured India did not have to break sweat. Beginning with a boundary off Afridi on the first ball of the innings, Rohit’s six sixes and six fours punctured all hopes of an already deflated Pakistan side after a disappointing batting show.

Restricting them to 190 was a great effort. It was not a 190 pitch. At one stage we were looking at 280 or 290. Whoever gets the ball does the job for the team. We have got six individuals who can do the job. — Rohit Sharma, India captain

It felt good. You get to analyse the wicket as soon as possible. We knew the wicket was on the slower side so the hard lengths were the way. We were trying to make it as difficult as possible for the batters. Just the awareness helps. — Jasprit Bumrah, Player of the Match

We started well, good partnership. We just planned to play normal cricket and build partnerships. Suddenly there was a collapse and we could not finish well. Not good for us, the way we started, our target was 280-290 but the collapse cost us. — Babar Azam, Pakistan captain

The India captain toyed with Pakistan’s bowlers as he pulled Afridi for a six, danced down the wicket for a maximum off Mohammed Nawaz, and thumped Haris Rauf twice over covers during the Powerplay. Rohit’s mighty pull over square-leg off Rauf in the 15th over was the best shot of the India innings. It was not the best of the days for the Pakistan bowling department, especially, defending a small total. Their quest for wickets to take away the momentum from India’s batsmen was met with nonchalance even though Gill and Kohli had departed early. However, it did not turn out as planned after the Babar Azam-led team was asked to bat first in a rather unexpected move by Rohit. Pakistan had a start-stop opening to their innings, with Imam-ul-Haq (36) and Abdullah Shafique (20) failing to make it big.

Rohit Sharma, India captain

Just when captain Babar (50 off 58b, 7x4) was warming up for a big innings after his half-century — his first against India in seven innings — Mohammed Siraj clean-bowled him in the 30th over. The No. 3 batsman’s dismissal was brought about by a short-of-length, angling delivery that kept low and hit the stumps. Babar’s innings included a straight drive followed by his trademark cover-drive off Shardul Thakur’s loosener outside off. The 28-year-old survived an lbw review decision off a Kuldeep Yadav delivery, and a half chance at short midwicket by Hardik Pandya off Siraj.

Player of the Match Jasprit Bumrah outmanoeuvred Mohammad Rizwan (49; 69b 7x4) with a slow off-cutter to rattle his stumps, sending the man in a menacing form back. The highlight of Rizwan’s innings were two consecutive fours off Ravindra Jadeja — one nutmegging wicketkeeper KL Rahul and the other a meaty hit on the up in the 25th over. But just as Babar’s cover drives were hard to come by, Rizwan’s sweeps remained under check.

Not only did the Pakistan team refrain from attacking the Indian bowlers too much, they also looked short of ideas. “We knew the wicket was on the slower side, so the hard lengths were the way,” Bumrah said. “We were trying to make it as difficult as possible for the batter.”

On the slow off-cutter that got Rizwan, Bumrah said, “I saw Ravindra Jadeja’s ball was turning, so I count my slower ball as a spinner’s slower ball. I thought that I can make the run-scoring tough, and it worked.”

Once Pakistan lost their last eight wickets for just 36 runs to post 191 in 42.5 overs, the game was all but lost.

8 Pakistan lost 8 wickets for just 36 runs between the 30th and 43rd overs

191 Pakistan were bundled out for 191 in 42.5 overs — their second-lowest score against India in the World Cup, after 180 in 1999

#Cricket #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

18 IAS, two PCS officers transferred in Punjab

2
Punjab

No military honours as soldier died by suicide: Army on Agniveer’s cremation in Punjab

3
Chandigarh

How Haryana man's chats in Punjabi nailed a 'life convict' escaping to Netherlands

4
World Cup 2023

India 8 Pakistan 0: Bowlers set it up, Rohit Sharma finishes off one-sided contest

5
Punjab

Special Assembly session legal; central team won't be allowed to survey SYL land: Punjab govt

6
World Cup 2023

Tendulkar, Sehwag lead charge as netizens 'roast' Pakistan after India's seven-wicket win

7
Punjab

160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry

8
Punjab

Punjab Police bust LeT terror module with arrest of 2 J-K residents

9
India EXPLAINER

Israeli PM Netanyahu's popularity drops at home after Hamas attack

10
World Cup 2023

India bowl out Pakistan for 191 in marquee World Cup clash

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4L have fled north Gaza

Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4 lakh people have fled north Gaza

Iran, Egypt join Turkiye, China & Russia in calling on Tel A...

Bidens calls Israel’s Netanyahu, Palestine Prez Abbas amid escalating tension in Gaza

Bidens calls Israel’s Netanyahu, Palestine Prez Abbas amid escalating tension in Gaza

The US has intensified its global engagement amid an imminen...

Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls

Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls

Former MP CM Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Chh...

160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry

160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry

5 Punjab facilities with 100-plus footfall under lens

Absolute dominance: India keep WC win record intact in meek Pak show

Absolute dominance: India keep WC win record intact in meek Pak show


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran MLA pays surprise visit to de-addiction centre

Tarn Taran MLA pays surprise visit to de-addiction centre

Government Medical College doctors in Amritsar threaten to strike work

Amritsar MC elections: Govt issues final notification of ward delimitation

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 46: Poor infrastructure, no maintenance by MC irk residents of Ward No. 46

Two-day lit fest begins with dialogue on theatre development in Amritsar

‘0001’ of CH01-CS series fetches RLA ~14.65 lakh

‘0001’ of CH01-CS series fetches RLA Rs 14.65 lakh

One-time relief to clear stocks of non-electric 2-wheelers likely

Panchkula DCP issues ban order on serving hookah

MC to install triple-bin units in markets

Digging causes gas leak, fire wing seeks FIR against firm

Plea seeking law to ban screening for nursery admissions dismissed

Plea seeking law to ban screening for nursery admissions dismissed

Focus on learning needs of kids: Atishi to teachers

21 construction sites fined Rs 8.35 lakh: Rai

Delhi sets ball rolling for conjugal rights to prisoners

PMLA case: Delhi High Court upholds ED custody of Chinese national

Setback for Congress as 8 ex-councillors join AAP in Jalandhar

Setback for Congress as 8 ex-councillors join AAP in Jalandhar

Humble background no deterrent

Truckers burn Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s effigy

AAP leader held on charge of murder bid

Man, son among three held with heroin, arms

MC poll: Delimitation of wards notified, 56 of 95 reserved in city

MC poll: Delimitation of wards notified, 56 of 95 reserved in city

Man murdered over old enmity

Bank employee held with 1.72-kg heroin

Jail inmates scuffle over watching TV, four injured

AAI nod to pending tasks, int'l airport to get wings soon

Three arrested for robbing trader of ~24L at gunpoint

Three arrested for robbing trader of Rs 24L at gunpoint

Jouramajra leads rally against drug menace, pupils take pledge

SBI staff hold zonal conference

Post-matric scholarship scheme: CM urged to clear Rs 16-crore dues of SGPC-run institutes

Headmaster receives award