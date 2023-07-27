Cricket World Cup: 3 member boards write to ICC requesting change in schedule, says Jay Shah

New Delhi, July 27
Three full board members have written to the International Cricket Council for a change in schedule of their matches in the ODI World Cup in India, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday.
Speaking after a meeting with the associations hosting World Cup games, Shah said the issue of scheduling will be sorted in the next three four days.
“Three members have written to the ICC for a schedule change. Only the date and timings will be changed, venues will not be changed. If there is a six day gap between games, we are trying to reduce to 4-5 days,” Shah said during media conference on Thursday.
“Picture will be clear in three-four days. Changes will happen in consultation with the ICC,” he added.
However the BCCI secretary didn’t specify which nations have requested for a date change.
Asked about the re-scheduling of the big ticket World Cup game between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15, Shah, without referring to the marquee clash, said: “As I have said before, few member boards have written to the ICC and decision will be taken soon.”
Both the BCCI and ICC had announced the World Cup schedule last month and more changes are likely to cause problems for the fans.
India open their campaign against Australia on October 8. A total of 48 games will be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court extends ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure till September 15
The bench was hearing the Centre’s application seeking the c...
Allahabad HC reserves till August 3 its order on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex
The court also ordered the ASI to stay the survey work till ...
Govt, opposition in war of words in Lok Sabha over disruption of Jaishankar's statement, House adjourned
Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned til...
PM Modi tears into Opposition with 'Corrpution Quit India' call ahead of 2024 general election; says UPA has a new name to hide past sins
PM said the opposition will be routed in the upcoming polls ...
PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite
CM says his speech time removed, PMO says not true