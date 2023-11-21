Cricket World Cup in India sets all-time tournament attendance record of 1.25 million

New Delhi, November 21
The just-concluded Cricket World Cup attracted a tournament-record 1.25 million spectators during the six-and-a-half-week event, which ended on Sunday with Australia beating India by six wickets for its sixth title.
The International Cricket Council said on Tuesday that the tournament had 12,50,307 spectators. With six games to go, the spectator figures had already surpassed the one million mark.
The India attendance figures surpass the earlier marks of the 2015 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand, which attracted 10,16,420 spectators and the 2019 edition in England and Wales, which had 7,52,000 fans.
The 10-team tournament in India saw each team play the others once to advance to the semi-finals. There were 48 matches played overall for a total average attendance of about 26,000.
It was the 13th edition of the World Cup, with the first being held in 1975.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court tells Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements to transport project
You can't take this court for granted, says the Bench; keeps...
Punjab farmers begin indefinite strike on Jalandhar-Phagwara highway over sugarcane rates
Hundreds of commuters travelling on buses on either side of ...
Rescuers release first video of workers trapped in collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel
Camera records first visuals of workers in 10 days
Avoid sensationalising Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operations, government tells TV channels
Issues advisory to channels on coverage
Video: PM Modi cheers up Indian players in dressing room after World Cup finals loss; hugs Shami, asks Bumrah if he speaks Gujarati
The PM speaks to a number of players, including Kohli, Rohit...