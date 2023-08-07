Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan gets married in J-K's Shopian

ANI

Shopian, August 7

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Khan has tied the knot with a girl from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Videos shared on social media platforms showed Khan, who plays for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, dressed in a black sherwani.

Sarfaraz has scored 3,505 runs in 37 first-class matches. He has an outstanding average of 79.65 and has struck 13 hundreds. His highest knock is 301* in domestic games.

In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season, Sarfaraz scored 556 runs with an impressive average of 92.66. He also has three centuries in six matches.

As the new season dawns, Sarfaraz is primed to kickstart it with a resounding impact, driven by his fervent aspiration to secure a coveted spot in the Indian squad.

He aims to follow in the illustrious footsteps of Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who have already left a significant imprint in the T20 and Tests, respectively.

