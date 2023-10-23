 Cricketers recall Bishan Singh Bedi as someone who went extra mile to help youngsters : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Cricketers recall Bishan Singh Bedi as someone who went extra mile to help youngsters

Cricketers recall Bishan Singh Bedi as someone who went extra mile to help youngsters

Bedi, who played 67 Tests between 1967 to 1979 and took 266 wickets, died at his home after a prolonged illness

Cricketers recall Bishan Singh Bedi as someone who went extra mile to help youngsters

Former Indian captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi (right) with former cricketer Kirti Azad. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, October 23

Former and current cricketers paid rich tributes to legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, who died on Monday, describing him as one of the best bowlers the country has produced and one who went out of the way to help youngsters.

Bedi, who played 67 Tests between 1967 to 1979 and took 266 wickets, died at his home here after a prolonged illness. He was 77 and is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad and daughter Neha.

Senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin remembered Bedi as someone who went out of the way to help young cricketers, while former opener Gautam Gambhir felt the former left-arm spinner’s immense contribution would be remembered forever.

“Sad to hear about the demise of the great Bishan Singh Bedi, apart from being a great cricketer, he was an affable person and went the extra mile to help young cricketers,” wrote Ashwin on social media.

“Extremely saddened by the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi ji. His immense contribution to cricket will forever be remembered. May god give strength to his family and loved ones!” Gambhir wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Bedi was a part of Indian cricket’s golden quartet of spinners, the others being Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chadrasekhar and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, who formed the core of India's bowling unit for more than a decade between 1966 and 1978.

Ex-India captain Azharuddin offered condolences on the passing away of Bedi.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan termed Bedi one of the best the country has produced. “Bishan Singh Bedi. One of our best is no more. It's a loss to our cricketing fraternity. My deep condolences to his family,” wrote Pathan.

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesk Karthik wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Bishan Singh Bedi Sir, a legend and a true ambassador of the sport. His contribution to Indian cricket will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Former India women's team captain Mithali Raj also paid tributes to the late ‘Sardar of Spin’. “Saddened by the news of Shri Bishan Singh Bedi ji passing away. He'll always be among the best bowlers to have represented India. My condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

India limited overs player Shikhar Dhawan described Bedi as “a true cricketing legend who will be dearly missed”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

2
Punjab

Head constable 'beaten to death' in Punjab's Barnala

3
India

SC orders sale of Australia-based NRI's share in ancestral property after he abandons wife

4
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

5
India Diplomatic row

Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM

6
Punjab

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’ following sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib

7
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

8
Amritsar

Farmers’ body blames govt for inadequate relief to flood-hit

9
India

Wagh Bakri Tea Group scion Parag Desai dies after injury in freak mishap

10
Bathinda

2 armed men shoot at kabaddi player in Punjab's Moga

Don't Miss

View All
In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Priyanka Chopra opens up on motherhood, unique challenges and joys she encounters daily raising Malti Marie
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra opens up on motherhood, unique challenges and joys she encounters daily raising Malti Marie

Kajol falls at Durga Puja pandal, son Yug holds her tightly; video goes viral
Entertainment

Kajol falls at Durga Puja pandal, son Yug holds her tightly; video goes viral

Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel mounts limited Gaza ground raids, puts hostage number at 222

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel mounts limited Gaza ground raids, puts hostage number at 222

Hamas says its fighters engaged Israeli force infiltrating G...

Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Bedi dies at 77

Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi dies at 77

He was part of Indian cricket’s golden quartet of spinners w...

‘Even bad Constitution turns out to be good if those running it are good’: CJI Chandrachud quotes B R Ambedkar

'Even bad Constitution turns out to be good if those running it are good': CJI Chandrachud quotes B R Ambedkar

CJI makes the observation during his keynote address at an i...

Long-lost cousins from India, Pakistan reunite after 76 years in Kartarpur

Long-lost cousins from Jalandhar, Pakistan’s Sahiwal reunite after 76 years in Kartarpur

Emotional scenes were witnessed after Mohammad Ismaeel and h...

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Jasmer Singh is attacked by 30-year-old Gilbert Augustin aft...


Cities

View All

12kg heroin smuggled through Pakistan seized by Punjab Police, one nabbed

Punjab Police seize 12 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Amritsar: Farmers unhappy with Centre’s increased MSP

Inter-state arms smuggling gang busted, 3 arrested with 11 pistols

Amritsar MC elections unlikely by November 15

Amritsar MC launches anti-encroachment campaign to decongest city roads

2 armed men shoot at kabaddi player in Punjab’s Moga

2 armed men shoot at kabaddi player in Punjab's Moga

Manpreet Badal fails to appear before Vigilance Bureau, seeks exemption due to backache

Anti-drug panel members thrash youth to death in Bathinda's Ghumman Kalan

78% groundwater unfit for human consumption in Bathinda: Study

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

171-ft tall Ravana effigy to be burnt in Haryana’s Panchkula on Dussehra

Chaos near markets in Chandigarh, parking in govt schools underutilised

Upper age limit for appointing senior resident in PGI increased

Jatinder Pal Malhotra takes over as Chandigarh BJP president

Air quality in Delhi ‘very poor’, Environment Minister Gopal Rai calls meeting to review pollution control steps

Delhi Government identifies 8 more pollution hotspots, will use dust suppressants: Gopal Rai

Kangana Ranaut to burn Ravan effigy at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela

Senior officers skip meeting to review pollution control measures, Gopal Rai writes to CM Kejriwal

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’; weather, farm fires blamed

Kejri inaugurates Sarai Kale Khan flyover

Athaula man shot at by bike-borne assailants

Jalandhar: Athaula man shot at by bike-borne assailants

Long-lost cousins from Jalandhar, Pakistan’s Sahiwal reunite after 76 years in Kartarpur

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Identity proof along with SGPC voter application form mandatory: Hoshiarpur DC

17 lives lost in wave of tragedies point to deeper social, economic malaise

Lifts lying non-functional at Mother & Child Hospital

Lifts lying non-functional at Mother & Child Hospital

Order to close fair after 10 pm fumes contractor

Joyride takes turn for worse as youth flung on iron stairs at Dasehra fair, dies, 2 booked

Ward watch: Parking, traffic woes remain unaddressed in certain areas; authorities in slumber

SUV-borne miscreants attack bizman, loot Rs 5 lakh, laptop

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’ following sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib

3 Patiala residents injured in accident in Himachal's Mandi district

Patiala residents protest mobile tower

Patiala DC, Asian Games winners felicitate local athletes

Health Minister attends sports event at Polo Ground