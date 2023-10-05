 Cricket’s chiselled six-pack : The Tribune India

Cricket's chiselled six-pack

Cricket’s chiselled six-pack

ICC World Cup 2023



Pakistan Cornered tigers

Ranking 2

Best result Title in 1992

Bowling has traditionally been Pakistan’s strong suit but since that is unlikely to be the case in India, the onus will be on their batters, skipper Babar Azam in particular, to drive their bid for a second ODI World Cup title. Pakistan were the No. 1 ODI side a month ago and Babar’s team looked favourites as they began their campaign in the recent Asia Cup. Defeats by arch-rivals India and Sri Lanka in the tournament not only knocked them off the perch, however, but also left them with new concerns.

New Zealand Last Hurrah

Ranking 6

Best result Runner-up in 2015, 2019

New Zealand are banking on golden generation trio Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult having one last hurrah as they look to finally snare a limited-overs World Cup trophy after so many near misses. None was closer than the final against England four years ago, when New Zealand missed out on boundary countback after two Super Overs failed to separate the teams. The Black Caps had far more emphatic losses to Australia in the 2015 title decider and the 2021 T20 World Cup final. Master batsman Williamson and strike bowlers Southee and Boult were key players in those three campaigns.

South Africa Under the radar

Ranking 4

Best result Semifinalist in 1992, 1999, 2007, 2015

The World Cup has proven elusive for South Africa over the years, with the side earning the tag of “chokers” after a series of failures, and while they hope to spring a surprise this year they arrive in India with less expectation of success. South Africa have genuine match-winners in their ranks, players who can light up the big stage, but whether they have a team from one-to-11 that can perform consistently in Indian conditions is the big question. While they should not be written off as title contenders they are more dark horses than leading lights.

India Home comforts

Ranking 1

Best result Title in 1983, 2011

India’s success off the field has not been matched by their performances on it at World Cups over the last decade but with a near-perfect build-up, familiar conditions and recent history on their side, the hosts are favourites to end their title drought. Rohit Sharma and his men head into the showpiece event as the world’s top-ranked ODI team. Despite their huge financial muscle, India have not won a global title since lifting the 2013 Champions Trophy but their smooth run-up to the World Cup has given fans optimism that Rohit’s side are set to put that right. India won the Asia Cup last month, and have all their frontline players available after welcoming back Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer from injury.

Australia Serial winners

Ranking 3

Best result Title in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015

The Australians no longer carry the same swagger that saw them win four of the last six World Cups, but it would be a mistake to write off the five-time champions despite their injury woes. Skipper Pat Cummins and Steve Smith are among those returning from injury layoffs, while opener Travis Head is set to miss the early matches having fractured his hand last month. However, Australia will take heart from Mitchell Marsh’s red-hot form, as well as Marnus Labuschagne’s revival. They also possess an enviable collection of all-rounders in Marsh, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott and Glenn Maxwell.

England Licence to thrill

Ranking 5

Best result Title in 2019

England head into the defence of their World Cup title short of ODI practice but unconcerned as they will approach the format in the same way they have Tests and T20s — with total commitment to attack and confidence in success. “Bazball” will still be in the air and captain Jos Buttler and coach Matthew Mott will give the team absolute licence to attack. Mott also brings World Cup-winning experience from his time in Australia and overseeing England’s World T20 triumph last year. Nothing is ever likely to match the drama of England’s 2019 victory but in Ben Stokes they retain arguably the biggest draw in the sport.

The guys know what is at stake. For us, it is about taking everything out and focussing on what we want to do as a team. It (hosts winning the title) has happened in the last three editions. It is a long tournament and you cannot get ahead of yourself. It is important to focus on one job at a time and move on. Rohit Sharma, India captain

I don’t see us as defending champions. We’re very much in the same boat as everybody else. We feel ready. We’re very excited. Jos Buttler, England captain

You go from tournament to tournament, teams change, opposition, conditions, so for us it’s about focusing on the style of cricket we want to keep committing to. Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain

I think One-day cricket is a format that’s really suited Australian teams of the past. It’s a pretty good history we’ve had in World Cups. So hopefully another one. Pat Cummins, Australia captain

Although we have not played in India before, we are not under any pressure. We have done our research and we have heard the conditions are quite similar except maybe in Chennai. Babar Azam, Pakistan captain

3 The last three World Cups have been won by the host nations — India, Australia and England

Today on TV

England vs New Zealand

Star sports 2pm

#Cricket #Pakistan

