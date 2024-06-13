Cristiano Ronaldo warms up for Euros with brace

Lisbon, June 12
Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals to help Portugal beat Ireland 3-0 on Tuesday in a final warm-up before Roberto Martinez’s team heads to the European Championship in Germany.
The 39-year-old Ronaldo’s second-half double followed Joao Felix’s opener at Aveiro Municipal Stadium south of Porto.
Portugal face Czech Republic next Tuesday in Leipzig. They also will play Turkey and Georgia in Group F.
Ronaldo, who sat out last week’s friendlies against Finland and Croatia, hit the post with a free-kick in the 22nd minute shortly after Felix’s goal. He then scored in the 50th and 60th minutes. — AP
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad
It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
Naidu is Andhra CM, eyes Rs 1L cr for Amravati project
Faces challenges of raising funds, keeping poll promises