Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi move signals likely end of elite club career

London, December 31

Less than two weeks after his great rival Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo has completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and likely signalled the end of his career in elite club football. In agreeing a contract until 2025, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has ended speculation about his future after having his contract terminated by Manchester United last month.

“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia,” Ronaldo said.

Al Nassr described the deal as “history in the making,” however, it is likely to raise questions about Ronaldo’s ambition at this stage of his career. While Messi finally won the one major trophy that had evaded the two men widely regarded as the greatest players of their generation, after leading Argentina to the World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo will be playing outside of top level European football for the first time in his career.

Media reports have claimed the 37-year-old Portugal international could earn up to $200 million a year from the move, but he will miss out on the chance to extend his record as the all-time leading scorer in the Champions League with his record currently standing at 140 goals. Messi is on 129 goals in the competition.

Ronaldo is also unlikely to add to his Ballon d’Or collection — the trophy awarded to the best player in the world. Meanwhile, Messi will be among the favourites to win that trophy for an eighth time next year after his World Cup triumph. He also has the chance to win the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain, having lifted European club football’s biggest prize on four occasions with Barcelona. Ronaldo won the Champions League five times during spells with United and Real Madrid. — AP

