Croatia dump Canada out

DOHA, November 27

Croatia absorbed an early blow before revving into gear with two goals from Andrej Kramaric securing a 4-1 victory over Canada today that moved them a point away from the last-16 and dashed their opponents’ knockout-stage hopes.

The 2018 runners-up had fallen behind after 68 seconds at the Khalifa International Stadium when Alphonso Davies thumped a header into the net, but a potentially grim evening turned in their favour with two goals late in the first half.

After their dour opening draw with Morocco had instigated a post-mortem into whether this Croatia side lacked a killer instinct, Kramaric and Marko Livaja found the net before the break to take the wind out of Canada’s sails.

Kramaric doubled his tally after the break and Lovro Majer netted in stoppage time to wrap up a victory that moved Croatia to the top of Group F on four points. They now need only a draw in their final game against third-placed Belgium, who are a point behind, to guarantee a knockout spot. After two defeats, Canada’s exit at the group stage was confirmed, leaving them to face Morocco, also on four points, in their final game. — Reuters