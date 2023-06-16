Cummins backs Warner to shine

Birmingham: Australia captain Pat Cummins tipped a “different” David Warner to win his personal duel against Stuart Broad and dominate England’s bowlers in the Ashes series beginning at Edgbaston tomorrow. England’s team for the series opener includes seamer Broad, who has dismissed Warner 14 times, the most by a bowler, and seven of them came in 2019 alone when the opener averaged a meagre 9.50. “It didn’t go Davey’s way last time, but we’ll see a different Davey this time,” Cummins said. reuters