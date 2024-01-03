 Cummins takes 5 wickets but Pakistan rallies on Day 1 : The Tribune India

  Sports
  • Cummins takes 5 wickets but Pakistan rallies on Day 1

Cummins takes 5 wickets but Pakistan rallies on Day 1

Warner survives nervy over in test farewell

Cummins takes 5 wickets but Pakistan rallies on Day 1

Australia's Pat Cummins, center, appeals for a LBW decision on Pakistan's Babar Azam, right, who is given out on review during their cricket test match in Sydney on Wednesday. AP/PTI Photo



AP

Sydney, January 3

Australia captain Pat Cummins took 5-61 for his third consecutive five-wicket haul as Pakistan’s brittle top order was again exposed before a combative lower order rally helped the tourists to 313 on Day 1 of the third and final cricket test.

At 96-5 shortly after lunch on Wednesday, Pakistan was in grave danger of being bundled out cheaply after it had won the toss and chose to bat under bright, blue skies at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

But an enterprising counterattack led by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan with a brisk 88, followed by a half-century from Agha Salmon and a stunning maiden test half-century by Aamer Jamal helped Pakistan recover to a respectable total.

Australian pair David Warner, playing his final test, and Usman Khawaja had to survive one over from spinner Sajid Khan under fading light before stumps.

Warner (6 not out) in characteristic style smashed the first ball for four, but was lucky later in the over as he survived the ball bouncing over the stumps from a defensive shot. Australia was 6 without loss at stumps.

Much of the pre-match attention may have been on Warner’s last test for Australia, but it was the pace bowlers who stole the spotlight early.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood set the tone with each taking a wicket in the first two overs, before Cummins, coming off a ten-wicket haul in the boxing day test at Melbourne, snared two wickets including the prize scalp of Babar Azam as Pakistan batters crumbled.

Starc (2-75) struck with the second ball, teasing Shafique into an uncontrolled swipe which the opener could only edge through to Steve Smith at second slip.

Hazlewood (1-65) struck in the next over when he had test rookie Saim Ayub edging through to Alex Carey in his debut innings.

From 4-2, Babar and Massood started the rebuild for Pakistan, with Babar attacking the Aussie quick bowlers.

But the rally was short-lived as Cummins removed Babar (26) with a ball that came back at the right-hander and struck him on the pad. Umpire Michael Gough turned down the initial Australian appeal, but the TV umpire overturned the decision.

Saud Shakeel was Cummins’ second wicket, edging behind to Carey to leave Pakistan’s first innings in tatters at 47-4.

Captain Shan Masood (35) and Rizwan shared a 49-run stand either side of the lunch break to steady Pakistan. Mitchell Marsh (1-27) ended that partnership by teasing an edge from Masood which flew through to Smith.

Rizwan went on the attack and made an enterprising half-century off 74 balls. He continued to play his shots, but eventually holed out to Hazlewood as Cummins’ brought himself back in to the attack to take his third wicket.

“If you look back at all the best bowlers in the history of cricket, they’ve always had that in them — the ability to come on and take a wicket when the team needs to,” Marsh said of Cummin’s uncanny knack of choosing the right time to bowl. “I think the best part about Patty is that he always finds a way for us.”   

The Aussie skipper got his fourth when he had Sajid caught at midwicket by Nathan Lyon for 15 and a deserved fifth shortly after with Hasan Ali (0) picking out Starc in the deep.

In between Starc had ended Salman’s impressive innings at 53 when he was caught by Travis Head at square leg.

Pakistan’s lower order continued, though, a final-wicket partnership of 86 runs between Jamal and Mir Hamza frustrated Australia for almost 23 overs.

Jamal, who made his test debut in the opening match of the series in Perth, blasted nine boundaries and four sixes in an enthralling 82 runs off 97 balls before finding Starc in the deep off Lyon (1-74) to end the innings.

The lead up to the match has been almost exclusively about Warner’s last test for Australia, and the 112-test veteran, flanked by his three daughters, led the home team out on to the SCG for his final test.

#Australia #Cricket #Pakistan


