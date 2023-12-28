Cummins tilts it Australia’s way

MELBOURNE, December 27
Pakistan threatened to take charge of the second Test after dismissing Australia for 318 and were making a good start to their reply today but were reduced to 194/6 at stumps after the intervention of home skipper Pat Cummins.
The tourists looked in fine shape at 124/1 an hour after tea but will resume on Day 3 of the match 124 runs in arrears with hopes of a first Test win in Australia since 1995 to level the series at 1-1 fading fast.
Cummins (3/37) changed the day in two overs, brilliantly catching Abdullah Shafique for 62 off his own bowling and dismissing dangerman Babar Azam for one with a sublime delivery.
Nathan Lyon also played a key role in Australia’s fightback, breaking the partnership between Imam-Ul-Haq and Shafique. — Reuters
Brief scores: Australia: 318 (Labuschagne 63; Jamal 3/64) Pakistan: 194/6 (Shafique 62, Masood 54; Cummins 3/37).
