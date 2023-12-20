Cummins wants to use IPL as preparation for T20 World Cup 2024

Melbourne, December 20
Australia captain Pat Cummins hoped to set IPL 2024 as a base to launch himself into the T20 mode ahead of next year's World Cup to be jointly hosted by USA and the West Indies in June.
Cummins, who pulled out of IPL 2023 due to heavy international workload, attracted the second highest paycheck in the auction in Dubai on Tuesday -- Rs 20.50 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad.
His teammate Mitchell Starc was lapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore, the highest ever contract money in the IPL.
"I feel like I haven't played a heap of T20 cricket and in some ways, I feel like I haven't played my best T20 cricket for a little while," Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"I'm really excited … for next year to try to get some games before that World Cup and push a case to not only make the side but to get back to how I feel like I can bowl in T20 cricket."
Cummins last foray in the IPL was for KKR in 2022, where he smashed the fastest men's T20 half-century by an Australian from just 14 balls.
"Pumped to be joining SRH for the upcoming IPL season," Cummins said in a video on the Sunrisers' Instagram page.
"I've heard a lot about the Orange Army. I've played in Hyderabad a few times and always loved it, so can't wait to get started."
Cummins was joined by teammate and World Cup final hero Travis Head in SRH after the left-handed opener was picked up for Rs 6.8 crore.
"Great to see another Aussie in Travis Head over there as well. I think we are going to have a lot of fun this season and hopefully plenty of success," Cummins said.
