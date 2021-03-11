Cup of no surprises

Helsinki, August 11

David Alaba and Karim Benzema scored in each half for Real Madrid to win the UEFA Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Alaba prodded the opener home from close range in the 37th minute when Casemiro cushioned Benzema’s header back after a corner. The French star then sealed Madrid’s record-equalling fifth Super Cup title in the 65th minute thanks to an assist from the lively Vinicius Junior.

It was Benzema’s 324th goal for Madrid, overtaking club legend Raul. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has more, with 450 goals for the club between 2009 and 2018.

Benzema, who also joined Madrid in 2009, lifted the trophy for Madrid, his first as captain after taking over from Marcelo.

Barcelona and AC Milan are only other clubs to have won the Super Cup five times.

But the game between the Champions League winners, Madrid, and Europa League champions, Frankfurt, failed to match the spectacle of their previous meeting.

Their only other competitive game was the 1960 European Cup final, when Alfredo Di Stefano scored three goals and Ferenc Puskas chipped in with four to give Madrid a 7-3 win and fifth consecutive European crown.

Frankfurt goalscorer Erwin Stein and teammate Dieter Stinka were in Helsinki for the rematch 62 years later, but it was the 93-year-old Jose Santamaria — the only remaining Madrid player from that final in Glasgow — who celebrated another win. The three veterans embraced warmly when they met before kick-off. — AP

Brazil soccer body rejects World Cup qualifier against Argentina

Sao Paulo: Brazil insisted that they won’t play their suspended World Cup qualifying match against Argentina next month, arguing that the risks are too high ahead of the tournament in Qatar. The qualifier nearly one year ago in Sao Paulo was stopped by local health officials after six minutes due to Covid-19 protocols regarding four Argentinian players. FIFA fined the soccer bodies of both countries and demanded the match be played. Brazil’s confederation and Argentina’s federation took the case to the Court for Arbitration of Sport, which is expected to rule later in August. The game would be in September but FIFA has not set a date. Brazil coach Tite does not want to play the match due to risks of injuries, suspensions and a potential boycott by the Argentinians, according to Brazilian confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues. ap