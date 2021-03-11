Cup of surprises: Men enter semis, women bow out

New Delhi, May 12

The Indian men’s badminton team scripted a memorable 3-2 win over Malaysia to enter the semifinals of the Thomas Cup for the first time in 43 years but the women’s side bowed out of the Uber Cup after losing 0-3 to Thailand here today.

India are thus assured of at least a bronze at the Thomas Cup, their first medal at the event since 1979.

The Indian men didn’t have the best start as World Championships bronze winner Lakshya Sen lost 21-23 9-21 to reigning world champion Lee Zii Jia in the opening singles.World No. 8 Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy dished out a superlative performance to outwit world No. 13 Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 21-19 21-15 to level the tie.

World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth then put India 2-1 up as he eased past NG Tze Yong 21-11 21-17.

Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala were beaten 19-21 17-21 by Aaron Chia and Teo Ee Yi as the tie went into the decider. In the decisive singles match, HS Prannoy cantered to a 21-13 21-8 win over 22-year-old Jun Hao Leong as India completed a fantastic victory.

Sindhu loses

Earlier, PV Sindhu fought hard before losing 21-18 17-21 12-21 to Ratchanok Intanon in the opening singles in the Uber Cup. Sindhu now trails Intanon 4-7 in head-to-head.

Shruti Mishra and Simran Singhi lost 16-21 13-21 against Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai before Aakarshi Kashyap lost 16-21 11-21 to Pornpawee Chochuwong. — PTI