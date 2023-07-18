Dana Open: Another top-10 finish for Aditi Ashok

SYLVANIA (USA), July 17
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok registered her fifth top-10 finish on the LPGA Tour this year as the 25-year-old shot a 2-under 69 on the final day to finish tied-7th in the Dana Open on Sunday.
Aditi made three birdies and a bogey in the final round to finish with a total of 12-under (66-70-67-69) and tied-7th with three other players.
Linn Grant of Sweden capped off a memorable week by capturing her first LPGA title. Grant, 24, shot a 3-under 68 in the final round to post the winning score of 21-under at Highland Meadows Golf Club, three shots ahead of runner-up Allisen Corpuz. Grant entered the day with a six-stroke lead after firing a 62 in the third round.
Grant has won five times on the Ladies European Tour but had yet to win stateside.
“I’ve been thinking about it all day,” Grant said. “I think I’ve imagined this so many times in so many ways in my own mind. Just being here now, I’m so speechless. At the same time, I feel familiar with the setting for some reason.” — Agencies
