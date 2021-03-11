Daniil Medvedev in fine form

Mason (US), August 20
Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev moved into the Cincinnati Open semifinals as he prepares for his US Open title defence, beating 11th-seeded Taylor Fritz 7-6(1) 6-3.
The 26-year-old Russian looked sharper Friday than he did last week in Montreal in a Round of 32 loss to Nick Kyrgios.
Medvedev will face No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals, who outlasted John Isner 7-6(5) 5-7 6-3.
Unseeded American Madison Keys advanced to the women’s semifinals with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Keys will next face two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who cruised past Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2 6-3. The unseeded Kvitova, ranked 28th, will be Keys’ third consecutive opponent with a Grand Slam title to her credit. “I think that’s just how tennis is,” Keys said. — AP
