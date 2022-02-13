Dark side of football

Daman Singh

When the action is on the field, the most beautiful game on the planet, as they call it, has rarely failed to mesmerise the fans. Off it, the dark side of the game has recurringly come to light with some of the renowned faces accused of sexual abuse, rape or domestic violence. The incidents that sent shockwaves as far as back a decade continue to linger, while some fresh cases have been whirling in media of late. Here is a lowdown on some of the high-profile cases and related controversies.

Mason Greenwood

The Manchester United player's name is the latest one doing the rounds. Arrested on the suspicion of rape, sexual assault and death threats to Harriet Robson, an ex-girlfriend, the forward has been granted bail pending further investigations as of now. The allegations were substantiated when Robson posted pictures on Instagram of herself battered and bruised, apart from an audio clip which revealed Greenwood's aggressive behaviour. The outcome: Nike cut ties with the 20-year-old; no compensation received, suspended by club, and teammates, including Cristiano Ronaldo, removing him from their social media accounts.

Benjamin Mendy

The £52-million arrival from AS Monaco in 2017 would wish it was just a nightmare. He was first charged with four counts of rape in August last year, consequently leading to a suspension by current club Manchester City. Aged 27, he has already spent 134 days behind the bars before being released on bail in early January. This doesn't stop here. Recently, he appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK for an additional charge which raised the tally to nine charges, seven rape counts involving six women. Mendy now stands trial on July 25, with a pre-trial due for March 11. He has been placed under house arrest until then. If he's found guilty, EPL leaders Man City won't hesitate in sacking the Frenchman.

The Raith Rovers case

Scottish club Raith Rovers' deadline day signing of David Goodwillie, who was convicted as a rapist in 2017, welcomed outrage from fans and resignations from directors, sponsors and women's team captain Tyler Rattray. The retaliation stretched beyond the club, with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown scoffing at the move. Goodwillie has also been accused of three sexual assaults in the past.

Robinho

Nine years. That is what the former Brazil international must spend in prison after Italy's Supreme Court upheld his 2017 conviction last month for being involved in the gang rape of an Albanian woman at a nightclub in Milan back in 2013. He had appealed against the ruling twice, but lost on both occasions. A terrific dribbler capped 100 times, he's currently in Brazil and now stares at incarceration - in Italy or Brazil, it's undecided as the nation forbids extradition of its nationals - and must pay 60,000 euros in damages to the victim.

CR7's sin in Sin City?