David Warner gets back his baggy green caps; says a load is off his shoulders

Sydney, January 5

A relieved and grateful David Warner on Friday revealed that he had been reunited with his cherished baggy greens with the iconic cap mysteriously appearing in the team hotel here.

Ahead of day three in the third Test between Australia and Pakistan at the SCG, Warner took to Instagram to reveal that his two baggy greens had been found.

"Hi everyone, I am very pleased and relieved to let you all know that my baggy greens have been found.

"Any cricketer knows how special that cap is and I'll cherish this for the rest of my life. I'm very grateful to all those involved in locating it," Warner said in a video posted on Instagram.

"It's a load off my shoulders going into the last couple of days so I really appreciate it. Thanks to all involved and I am extremely grateful to Qantas, the freight company, our hotels and team management," he added.

According to a statement by Cricket Australia, "The bag in which they were packed was found at the team hotel (in Sydney) with all the contents inside."

However, how it got there is still a mystery.

"The movements of the missing bag are unknown despite extensive searches and the review of CCTV footage at multiple locations and the efforts of numerous parties since Tuesday," CA added.

Warner had made an emotional plea on social media for the return of his baggy greens after the backpack containing the cherished possession went missing en route from Melbourne to Sydney earlier this week.

The bag contained two caps as Warner had been given a replacement when he had lost his original Baggy Green in 2017.

However, Warner's wife had later found the original from his Test debut in 2011.

For his swansong Test, Warner wore a spare Baggy Green the team keeps on hand for emergencies.

