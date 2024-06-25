 David Warner makes low-key exit from international cricket after Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in T20 World Cup : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • David Warner makes low-key exit from international cricket after Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

David Warner makes low-key exit from international cricket after Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Warner played his final ODI match in World Cup final win over India in November 2023 and his last Test against Pakistan in January

David Warner makes low-key exit from international cricket after Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

David Warner. PTI file



PTI

Kingstown, June 25

Australia batting great David Warner's 15-year-long international career, dotted with glorious achievements and controversies in equal measure, has come to an anti-climactic end after Afghanistan beat Bangladesh, eliminating the former champions from the T20 World Cup at the Super Eight phase.

Australia, the 2021 champions, finished at third place in the Super 8s Group 1 table with just two points -- from the win against Bangladesh. They had suffered a shocking loss to Afghanistan and a humbling defeat to India.

The 37-year-old Warner, who made his international debut in January 2009 in a T20I match, thus made a low-key exit from international cricket with Australia's 24-run loss to India on June 24 at Gros Islet being his last match.

There was no guard of honour or standing ovation, befitting one of Australia's all-time great batters. He made six runs off six balls in the match, edging Arshdeep Singh as Suryakumar Yadav took a low catch. He walked off the pitch with his head down, not knowing whether that was his last game.

Warner's retirement has been gradual. He played his final ODI match in the World Cup final win over India in November 2023 and his last Test against Pakistan in January. He has long signalled that this T20 World Cup would be his final tournament.

He retires as Australia's highest scorer and seventh-most prolific batter in the world in T20 format with 3,277 runs from 110 matches, at an average of 33.43 and strike rate of 142.47. He scored one hundred and 28 fifties in the shortest format.

From 112 Tests, he has scored 8,786 runs at an average of 44.59 with 26 hundreds and 37 fifties between 2011 and 2024.

He also scored 6,932 runs from 161 ODI matches at an average of 45.30 with the help of 22 centuries and 33 half centuries.

Warner, who has 49 centuries across formats and close to 19,000 runs in international cricket, had acknowledged that his name will forever be linked to the sandpaper gate scandal that took place at Newlands, Cape Town during a Test match against South Africa in 2018.

Warner's involvement in the scandal in the Newlands Test, when Cameron Bancroft used sandpaper to scuff the ball earned him a one-year ban, the same punishment as that of the-then skipper Steven Smith.

Warner was also banned for life from taking any leadership role in the Australian cricket setup.

“I think it's going to be inevitable that when people talk about me in 20 or 30 years' time, there will always be that sandpaper scandal,” he said last week at North Sound ahead of Australia's Super 8 clash against Bangladesh.

“But for me, if they're real cricket tragics and they love cricket, (as well as) my closest supporters, they will always see me as that cricketer - someone who tried to change the game.

“Someone who tried to follow in the footsteps of the openers before me and try and score runs at a great tempo and change Test cricket in a way.”

Warner was also a part of the IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2014 till 2021, and led the franchise to its only title in 2016.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Afghanistan #Australia #Bangladesh #Cricket #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

In 30 schools of Himachal Pradesh, not even single student cleared Class X Board examination

2
Chandigarh

Boy killed in toy train mishap at Elante Mall in Chandigarh

3
India

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

4
Delhi

Burger King murder case transferred to Delhi Police's special cell

5
Punjab

Influencer’s photo incident at Golden Temple puts spotlight back on SGPC rule book

6
Delhi

AYUSH students seek cancellation of NExT for old batches

7
Haryana

Newly married couple shot dead in Hisar, honour killing suspected

8
Punjab

Few takers for solar power in Punjab as free electricity flows

9
Delhi

Unusual: Supreme Court on High Court decision to reserve order on Arvind Kejriwal's bail

10
Haryana

Supreme Court dismisses Haryana Government’s plea against quashing of extra marks policy; says move ‘populist measure’

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

Delhi High Court stays bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

Delhi High Court stays bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

High Court says trial court did not apply its mind while dec...

Om Birla likely to be repeated as Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajnath Singh dials Opposition

Om Birla files nomination as NDA candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker's post

Rajnath Singh tasked to engage opposition says he spoke to C...

A 1st in history: Opposition to contest Lok Sabha Speaker post, K Suresh files nomination

A 1st in history: Opposition to contest Lok Sabha Speaker post, K Suresh files nomination

Venugopal and DMK's TR Baalu meet Rajnath Singh and Amit Sha...

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge

Assange not expected to face new prison time, to return to A...

SAD leaders discuss way forward for party, want new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

SAD leaders discuss way forward for party, want new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

The meeting lasts for over 5 hours and a resolution is final...


Cities

View All

Encroachments removed from street heading towards shrine in Amritsar

Encroachments removed from street heading towards Sikh shrine Golden Temple in Amritsar

Polls over, AAP govt back to installing flex boards to highlight achievements

Intense heat wave makes a comeback in Amritsar district

Man visits Amritsar to pay obeisance at Golden Temple, goes missing

Rs 3.4 lakh drug money seized from two aides of smuggler Bhola Hevelian

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

Boy killed in toy train mishap at Elante Mall in Chandigarh

Victim’s baby cousin pulled out minutes before toy train mishap at Elante Mall

Activist demands safety audit of all gaming zones in Chandigarh

Vehicle, jewellery stolen from Sector 36 house in Chandigarh

Delhi High Court stays bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

Delhi High Court stays bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

Delhi water crisis: AAP minister Atishi’s hunger strike ends after hospitalisation, says Sanjay Singh

Bail matters shouldn't be adjourned unnecessarily, says Supreme Court, hopes High Court will decide Satyendar Jain's plea on July 9

Fire breaks out in Safdarjung Hospital’s old emergency building, nurse rescued from third floor

Light rain likely in New Delhi

SAD leaders discuss way forward for party, want new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

SAD leaders discuss way forward for party, want new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

Famed for sporting talent, zeal for games flagging in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Players from poor background want to achieve something for their families

Jewellery shop robbery in Hoshiarpur cracked within 24 hours

Jalandhar: Jolt for Congress ahead of bypoll

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Ludhiana: Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Ludhiana bizmen hope positive changes from Centre

4 yrs on, Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway project hangs fire

Will open office to address people’s issues: Warring

At 44.5°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Patiala: Man booked for killing dog

Minister reviews development works at villages in Patiala district

Won’t do additional work, say MGNREGA Workers’ Union