David Warner out of 2nd Test due to concussion, Matthew Renshaw returns as his substitute

New Delhi, February 18
Star Australia opener David Warner will miss the remainder of the second Test against India after suffering a concussion with Matthew Renshaw coming on as his substitute.
In the 10th over of the Australian innings on Friday, Warner was struck on the head by a Mohammed Siraj delivery. The southpaw, who was also hit on the elbow earlier, had received on-field medical attention.
However, he did not undergo a concussion test. The 36-year-old did not come out to field when India batted.
"Warner will now follow the graduated return to sport protocols ahead of the third Test in Indore in line with Cricket Australia guidelines," a Cricket Australia statement said.
After the end of play on the opening day fellow-opener Usman Khawaja had said Warner was "a little bit weary".
"A knock to the arm and then to the head has made him a little bit weary at the moment," Khawaja had said.
Warner's concussion means a return to the side for Renshaw, who had been dropped from the playing XI after an underwhelming first Test where he scored 0 and 2.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case tomorrow
Sisodia, called on Sunday for questioning, has not been name...
Sahil Gehlot's father, 4 others arrested in Nikki Yadav murder case
All five co-accused -- father Virender Singh, cousins Ashish...
IAF plane carrying 12 cheetahs from South Africa arrives in Gwalior
These cheetahs - seven males and five females - comprise the...
BSF foils smuggling bid in Gurdaspur sector, recovers huge cache of narcotics and weapons
Recovers 20 packets of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, tw...
'Mirzapur' actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies of heart attack
Pradhan complains of severe chest pain, falls unconscious an...