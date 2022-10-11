David Warner praises Allu Arjun for ‘Pushpa’: We loved it so much

Hyderabad, October 11

Australian cricketing stalwart David Warner has heaped praises on Telugu actor Allu Arjun for winning an award for 'Pushpa', which the opener said he loved.

Warner, who danced on the number 'Srivalli' from the film, shared a collage featuring him and Arjun. In the image, Warner's face is morphed onto Arjun's 'Pushpa' character. On the other side, Arjun is seen in his 'Pushpa' avatar.

"How good that @alluarjun took out the @filmfare awards for #Pushpa such an amazing achievement we loved it so much. Well done and congrats to all involved," wrote the cricketer.

'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1' is directed by Sukumar. It stars Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. IANS