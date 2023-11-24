David Warner says 'perform when it matters' after Mohammad Kaif calls Indian team 'best on paper'

Chandigarh, November 24
The India-Australia World Cup finale might long be over but it still continues to be the talk of the town.
Following India’s six-wicket loss to the Aussies on Sunday, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif gave a statement, calling the Indian team “the best on paper” and that he can “never accept that the best team has won the World Cup”, which found a reaction from Australian cricketer David Warner.
Taking to X, Warner wrote, “I like MK, issue is it does not matter what’s on paper. At the end of the day you need to perform when it matters. That’s why they call it a final. That’s the day that counts and it can go either way, that’s sports. 2027 here we come.”
I like MK, issue is it does not matter what’s on paper. At the end of the day you need to perform when it matters. That’s why they call it a final. That’s the day that counts and it can go either way, that’s sports. 2027 here we come 👍 https://t.co/DBDOCagG2r— David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 22, 2023
Following Warner’s tweet, Kaif took to X to tell the Australians to “relax”.
“Facts: It was Australia’s day in the final, they won, they are World Cup winners. More Facts: India comprehensively won 10 games, they lost the 11th, they had the best bowlers and batters. They were the tournament’s best teams. Both facts, on paper and on field. Relax Australia,” tweeted Kaif.
Facts: It was Australia's day in final, they won, they are World Cup winners.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 23, 2023
More facts: India comprehensively won 10 games, they lost 11th, they had the best bowlers and batters. They were the tournament's best team.
Both facts, on paper and on field. Relax Australia.
Kaif’s this statement found a reaction, this time from former English cricketer, Michael Vaughan.
Replying to Kaif’s “facts” statement, Vaughan said, “Usually the tournament’s best team lift the trophy at the end of the event.”
Usually the tournaments best team lift the trophy at the end of the event .. 😜 https://t.co/1FhJY0g44k— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 23, 2023
Netizens seemed to have a divided opinion of Kaif’s statements, with some agreeing that the Indian squad was the best in the tournament, while others believing that India indeed failed to perform when it mattered the most and that ‘on paper facts’ don’t matter.
