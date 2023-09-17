Davis cup: Conditions apply as Mukund limps out

PTI

Lucknow, September 16

Sumit Nagal saved India the blushes with a commanding win after Sasikumar Mukund limped out of the opening singles in testing humid conditions as India and Morocco shared honours on the opening day of their Davis Cup World Group II tie here today.

A brief spell of rain before the match made the conditions tougher and it all came down to the fitness of the two debutants.

After being on the court for three hours and eight minutes, the 26-year-old Mukund conceded the match, soon after taking a medical timeout at 1-2 of the third set. Cramping badly and grimacing in pain, he retired when the score was 7-6(4) 5-7 1-4.

The huge difference in the rankings notwithstanding – Mukund is 192 places above Dlimi at 365 — it was far from an easy game for the Indian.

“We knew the fitness will play a huge role in this tie. The conditions are tough but it’s same for both the players. Mukund had his chances and he did not take them. Once you start cramping and movement is restricted, psychologically, it becomes tough to come back,” said India coach Zeeshan Ali.

The onus was on India’s No. 1 singles player Nagal to bring the hosts back in the tie, and he did so with much trouble against Adam Moundir in the second singles.

Placed 156 in the ATP rankings, Nagal then expectedly brought the team back with a comfortable 6-3 6-3 win over the world No. 779.

While it was a dull and long contest in the opening singles, Nagal and Moundir played some gripping tennis.

Both the players hit the ball hard. Nagal, who is in good form and is enjoying a good run in the Challenger circuit, controlled the points well and made less unforced errors compared to his rival.

Moundir showed some fight but Nagal’s experience handed him a big advantage in their match.