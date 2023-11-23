Davis Cup: Finland stun defending champions Canada

Malaga: Finland upset defending champions Canada to reach the semifinals of the Davis Cup for the first time. Otto Virtanen and Harri Heliovaara defeated Alexis Galarneau and Vasek Pospisil 7-5 6-3 in the decisive doubles match to give the 14th-ranked Finns the victory over No. 1 Canada in the first of the quarterfinals. Virtanen also defeated Gabriel Diallo 6-4 7-5 in the second singles match after Milos Raonic had given Canada the first point.

Bangkok

India win nine medals to top Asian para archery C’ships

World No. 5 Rakesh Kumar led the Indian challenge with a hat-trick of gold as the contingent pipped heavyweights South Korea to top the medal standings with nine medals at the Asian Para Archery Championships here today. India bagged four gold, four silver and one bronze, while South Korea finished their campaign with five medals (3-1-1) to settle for the second spot.

Kolkata

Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

Gautam Gambhir was today named the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders, an IPL franchise that he had led to title victories in 2012 and 2014. Gambhir, the hero of India’s T20 and 50-over World Cup wins, had led Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR from 2011 to 2017 before parting ways. —Agencies

