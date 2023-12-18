Davis cup: Ramkumar to lead Indian challenge against Pak

PTI

New Delhi, December 17

Ramkumar Ramanathan was today named in a five-member squad for the grasscourt challenge against Pakistan in the Davis Cup. It is a clear sign that the Indian side is preparing to play on Pakistan soil for the first time in 60 years even as the India federation (AITA) awaits the International Tennis Federation tribunal’s decision on its appeal against travel to the neighbouring nation on security concerns. India last travelled to Pakistan in 1964 when they beat the hosts 4-0. India have never lost to Pakistan in eight ties.

Ramkumar, whose serve and volley style suits the grass surface, will lead the squad that includes N Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Niki Poonacha and Saketh Myneni. Sumit Nagal and Sasikumar Mukund have pulled out of the February 3-4 World Group I playoff tie, where the winning team will ensure its stay in World Group I for the rest of the 2024 season.

India had requested ITF to relocate the tie to a neutral venue but the Davis Cup committee had rejected the appeal. “We have appealed against the committee decision and a final call will be taken by the ITF tribunal on December 19,” AITA secretary Anil Dhupar said.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation has already made it clear that it will not

field its team if the ITF decides to shift the tie to a neutral venue.

