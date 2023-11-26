 Davis Cup: Sinner enjoys double success over Djokovic to lead Italy into the final : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Davis Cup: Sinner enjoys double success over Djokovic to lead Italy into the final

Davis Cup: Sinner enjoys double success over Djokovic to lead Italy into the final

Italy to face Australia in Sunday’s final on the same indoor hard court in southern Spain

Davis Cup: Sinner enjoys double success over Djokovic to lead Italy into the final

Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Reuters Photo



AP

Malaga (Spain), November 26

Novak Djokovic had three chances to finish off Italy and put Serbia into the Davis Cup final.

But Jannik Sinner led Italy back from the brink of defeat, saving three consecutive match points before ending Djokovic’s streak of 21 straight wins in Davis Cup singles matches to level the semifinal match at 1-1 on Saturday.

Sinner then outdid the top-ranked Djokovic again in doubles to seal Italy’s 2-1 comeback win and put it in the final for the first time since 1998.

Djokovic had hoped to cap a superb season, when he increased his Gram Slam haul to a record 24 titles after winning three more majors, by taking Serbia to its first Davis Cup final in a decade.

“For me personally it’s a huge disappointment, because I take the responsibility, obviously having three match balls, being so close to winning it,” Djokovic said. “When you lose for your country, the bitter feeling is even greater.”

Miomir Kecmanovic beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-7(7) 6-2 6-1 to give Serbia a 1-0 lead in their semifinal showdown, and Djokovic had Serbia on the cusp of the final when he faced Sinner in the second singles match.

But the fourth-ranked Sinner rallied to beat Djokovic 6-2 2-6 7-5. It was the third singles match between the top-ranked Djokovic and Sinner in 12 days. Sinner beat Djokovic in the ATP Finals group stage last week before Djokovic beat Sinner in the final to earn a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title.

Sinner then teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego in the doubles. They beat Djokovic and Kecmanovic 6-3 6-4.

“Match of my life? I don’t know, but it’s for sure very important,” Sinner said on his singles win.

“It helps a lot that the last competition of the season is a team competition, because you get a lot of energy from your teammates, from the whole team, and then the crowd is different too,” he said. “I really enjoyed playing today. It was a great match. At the end of the match, I was happy for the team to be at least able to play a deciding doubles.”  

Italy will face Australia in Sunday’s final on the same indoor hard court in southern Spain. Italy’s only title was in 1976. Its last final was in 1998.

Sinner’s wins avenged his loss to Djokovic for the ATP Finals title just six days earlier.

Djokovic’s previous singles loss in the Davis Cup was when he retired against Juan Martin del Potro in Serbia’s 2011 semifinal defeat against Argentina. Djokovic’s last loss in a completed singles match in the Davis Cup was in 2009.

In the first singles match, Musetti recovered from an early break to win a first-set tiebreaker. But Kecmanovic got stronger as the match went on and enjoyed a lopsided third set for his first win in three career meetings with Musetti.

In the second singles match, Sinner started strongly and won back-to-back breaks for a 4-1 lead in the first set. Djokovic then hit back by breaking Sinner twice in the second set to force a decider.

Djokovic had five break chances, including the match points, in the third set, but Sinner saved them all. Djokovic squandered his trio of match points before Sinner rallied and broke his next service game to go ahead 6-5 before serving out the match.

Sinner clinched the decisive point in doubles when he jammed Djokovic with a big serve that the Serb backhanded in the net.

“Congratulations to Italy for qualifying for the final,” said Djokovic, who helped Serbia win its only Davis Cup title in 2010.

“They deserved it. They played well, particularly Jannik, in singles against me and then doubles as well. He barely missed a ball in the entire match.” During a tense moment in the doubles match, Djokovic gestured to the crowd with both hands as if asking for more when Italy’s fans were shouting and jeering him. On Thursday, after helping to beat Britain, Djokovic told a section of the British fans to “shut up” and “be quiet” as they began drumming during his on-court interview.

On Thursday, Djokovic became the outright most successful Serbian player when he beat Cameron Norrie for his 44th victory in the competition.

Australia beat Finland in the other semifinal match on Friday. Australia lost to Canada in last year’s final.

#Australia #Davis Cup #Novak Djokovic #Spain #Tennis


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year

2
India

'India was convicted even without...': Indian envoy's response to Canada on Nijjar killing probe

3
Punjab

Nine vehicles damaged in three pile-ups in Punjab's Ludhiana

4
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol grooving to 'Badtameez dil' goes viral, ‘yeh gana mere peeche…’

5
Punjab

Sikh ‘jathas’ cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak birth anniversary

6
Punjab

PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended

7
Delhi

Delhi L-G gives nod to filing appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of 6 accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

8
Punjab

Inebriated driver leaves truck on rail track in Punjab's Ludhiana, loco pilot averts accident

9
Trending

Pakistani cricketer Sarfaraz grooves with Babar Azam, Usman on qawwali night before Imam-ul-Haq's 'nikah'

10
India

'Incredibly enriching': PM Modi takes sortie on Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai captives after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute

Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai captives after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute

Egypt, Qatar help defuse aid dispute that threatened deal

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Plasma cutter flown in to remove auger blades from rubble

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Plasma cutter flown in to remove auger blades from rubble

Part of drill machine also sent atop the hill, above the tun...

Security establishment looking into Pak ex-soldiers joining terror ranks in J&K

Security establishment looking into retired Pak soldiers joining terror ranks in Jammu and Kashmir

Two cases surface

At 385, Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

At 385, Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

National Capital has recorded 10 severe air quality days thi...

Trafficked from Assam, two girls rescued from Bhiwani

Trafficked from Assam, two girls rescued from Haryana's Bhiwani

Were bought by overaged men | 3 accused at large


Cities

View All

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Govt might withdraw subsidy on e-autos: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Nagar kirtan taken out ahead of Guru Nanak's Parkash Purab celebrations in Amritsar

Sikh 'jathas' cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Gurpurb

Administration failed to resolve issue amicably: Akal Takht

‘Illegal’ detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

'Illegal' detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Cars of ‘defaulter’ CITCO guests to be auctioned

Farmers' protest to hit traffic in Mohali

Panchkula cops on toes as SKM stir begins today

Addl transgender seat in each course gets PU Syndicate nod

At 385, Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

At 385, Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

AQI improves marginally in Delhi

Tax evaders having over Rs 25L dues to face action

ED searches DLF premises in money laundering case

2 men charred to death as car catches fire in Noida

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

Gangster in police net

Clash between Nihangs, police: Gurdwara Ber Sahib sees dip in footfall ahead of Gurpurb

Nagar kirtan taken out to mark Guru Nanak’s birth anniv

Commuters to shell out more at Ladhowal toll plaza

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get ~529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get Rs 529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Encroachments on green belts of Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Extension: NGT forms joint committee

National conference on neurophysiology

Carpeting work begins on Pakhowal Road ROB

Fog leads to pile-up in Khanna

Five arrested for Rajpura doc’s murder

Five arrested for Rajpura doc’s murder

Edu trip for college students

Respite after 34 days, farm fires drop to 37 in Punjab

PSPCL-Centre stalemate continues over blending of imported coal