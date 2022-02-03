Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal out, Yuki Bhambri returns to team

New Delhi

Sumit Nagal has been dropped from the five-member Indian Davis Cup team for the World Group 1 play-off tie against Denmark here next month. World No. 222 Nagal made way for No. 863 Yuki Bhambri in the squad which also has No. 182 Ramkumar Ramanathan and No. 228 Prajnesh Gunneswaran as the other singles players. Doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna has retained his place alongside Divij Sharan. The tie will be held at the grass courts of Gymkhana Club on March 4-5.

Pune

Bopanna-Ramkumar in second round of Tata Open

Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan started their campaign at the Tata Open Maharashtra with a fighting victory in the men’s doubles opening round. The second seeds secured a 6-3 3-6 (10-7) win against James Cerretani and Nicholas Monroe. Saketh Myneni and Sasikumar Mukund registered a 6-3 6-4 win over compatriots Divij Sharan and Yuki Bhambri.

Vasco

ISL: SC East Bengal hold Chennaiyin FC to 2-2 draw

SC East Bengal denied Chennaiyin FC a chance to rise to third spot with a 2-2 draw in their Indian Super League match here today.

Seoul

South Korea qualify for FIFA World Cup

South Korea qualified for a 10th successive World Cup after beating Syria 2-0 in Dubai. Iran last week became the first team from Asia to qualify for the Qatar event.

Navi Mumbai

Vietnam boost FIFA Women’s World Cup hopes

Vietnam took a huge step forward in their bid for a first FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification with a 2-0 win over Thailand in their Asian Cup playoff match here today. A win for Vietnam against Chinese Taipei in the round robin playoff on Sunday will seal the remaining automatic slot for the Southeast Asian side, with China, Japan, South Korea, Philippines and Australia having already qualified for the 2023 event.

BELO HORIZONTE

Brazil cruise past Paraguay in comfortable 4-0 win

Brazil registered a comfortable 4-0 win over Paraguay in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier. The defeat ended Paraguay’s hopes of qualifying for Qatar. Meanwhile, in Cordoba, Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 29 games when they beat a toothless Colombia 1-0. The top four teams in the South American section qualify automatically for Qatar. Colombia are currently seventh. — Agencies