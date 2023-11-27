 Davis Cup: Super Sinner takes down Novak Djokovic : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Davis Cup: Super Sinner takes down Novak Djokovic

Davis Cup: Super Sinner takes down Novak Djokovic

22-year-old enjoys double success over Serb, leads Italy into final

Davis Cup: Super Sinner takes down Novak Djokovic

Jannik Sinner first ended Novak Djokovic’s streak of 21 straight wins in Davis Cup singles matches before getting the better of the top-ranked Serbian again in doubles. Reuters



Malaga, November 26

Novak Djokovic had three chances to finish off Italy and put Serbia into the Davis Cup final. But Jannik Sinner led Italy back from the brink of defeat, saving three consecutive match points before ending Djokovic’s streak of 21 straight wins in Davis Cup singles matches to level the semifinal match at 1-1 on Saturday.

Match of my life? I don’t know, but it’s for sure very important. It helps a lot that the last competition of the season is a team competition, because you get a lot of energy from your teammates. Jannik Sinner

For me personally it’s a huge disappointment, because I take the responsibility, obviously having three match points, being so close to winning it. When you lose for your country, the bitter feeling is even greater. Novak Djokovic

Sinner then outdid the top-ranked Djokovic again in doubles to seal Italy’s 2-1 comeback win and put them in the final for the first time since 1998.

Djokovic had hoped to cap a superb season, when he increased his Gram Slam haul to a record 24 titles after winning three more Majors, by taking Serbia to their first Davis Cup final in a decade.

“For (me) personally it’s a huge disappointment, because I take the responsibility, obviously having three match points, being so close to winning it,” Djokovic said. “When you lose for your country, the bitter feeling is even greater.”

Miomir Kecmanovic beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-7(7) 6-2 6-1 to give Serbia a 1-0 lead in their semifinal showdown, and Djokovic had Serbia on the cusp of the final when he faced Sinner in the second singles match.

But the fourth-ranked Sinner rallied to beat Djokovic 6-2 2-6 7-5. It was the third singles match between the top-ranked Djokovic and Sinner in 12 days. Sinner beat Djokovic in the ATP Finals group stage last week before Djokovic beat Sinner in the final to earn a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title.

Sinner then teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego in the doubles. They beat Djokovic and Kecmanovic 6-3 6-4. “Match of my life? I don’t know, but it’s for sure very important,” Sinner said on his singles win. “It helps a lot that the last competition of the season is a team competition, because you get a lot of energy from your teammates, from the whole team, and then the crowd is different too,” he added.

Italy will face Australia in the final on the same indoor hard court in southern Spain. Italy’s only title was in 1976. Australia beat Finland in the other semifinal match. Australia lost to Canada in last year’s final. — AP 

#Davis Cup #Novak Djokovic #Tennis


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

2
Diaspora

‘We Are All Gurmit Kaur’: Sikh community fights for elderly woman facing deportation from UK

3
India

Video: India pacer Mohammed Shami rescues road accident victim in Uttarakhand's Nainital

4
India

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi questions practice of 'big families' organising weddings abroad

5
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

6
Punjab

3 snatch luxury car at gunpoint in Amritsar, open fire at police when intercepted in Mohali

7
Entertainment

'Lord Bobby' memes trend as Bobby Deol's fans can't get over his terrifying transformation in 'Animal' trailer

8
India

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

9
India

Delhi-NCR thermal power plants ignoring emission standards, aggravating air pollution: Report

10
World

Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai hostages after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

20 metres dug as rescuers switch to vertical boring; Army tries to clear horizontal path too

20 metres dug as rescuers switch to vertical boring; Army tries to clear horizontal path too

Crushing terror with full might: PM on 26/11 anniv

Crushing terror with full might: PM on 26/11 anniv

Farmers start MSP stir on UT border

Farmers start MSP stir on Chandigarh border

Push for price guarantee, debt waiver, cancellation of FIRs

Review readiness, Centre tells states amid flu surge in China

Review readiness, Centre tells states amid flu surge in China

CRIMINAL NEXUS: 1 buried alive during illegal mining in Aravallis

CRIMINAL NEXUS: 1 buried alive during illegal mining in Aravallis


Cities

View All

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Doctor couple robbed of car at gunpoint near KD Hospital in Amritsar

3 snatching incidents reported in holy city

Robber who made failed bid to loot worker held

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals in Amritsar?

Farmers block road in Mohali

Farmers block road in Mohali

Protesters pitch tents at Sector 5 in Panchkula

3 carjackers escape after Mohali shootout

High Pro-BNP values indicate mortality in acute heart failure cases: PGI study

Ex-Chandigarh mayors form forum

DJB contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

DJB contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

Delhi’s air quality expected to improve by tomorrow, says Environment Minister

AAP celebrates its 12th foundation day

Craze for ‘organic’ drugs fuels illicit online business by students

Two killed as car catches fire

No takers for night shelters

No takers for night shelters

Health team raids ‘namkeen’ factory running sans licence

Jalandhar government school walk away with title

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals?

2 snatchers in police net

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

Homeless sleep on footpaths as night shelters yet to be opened in Ludhiana

10 dengue cases reported from Ludhiana district

Man dies as car falls into village pond

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Play by Jodhpur group marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Farm fire cases below 100 for 2 days in a row