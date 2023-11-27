Davis Cup: Super Sinner takes down Novak Djokovic

Malaga, November 26

Novak Djokovic had three chances to finish off Italy and put Serbia into the Davis Cup final. But Jannik Sinner led Italy back from the brink of defeat, saving three consecutive match points before ending Djokovic’s streak of 21 straight wins in Davis Cup singles matches to level the semifinal match at 1-1 on Saturday.

Match of my life? I don’t know, but it’s for sure very important. It helps a lot that the last competition of the season is a team competition, because you get a lot of energy from your teammates. Jannik Sinner For me personally it’s a huge disappointment, because I take the responsibility, obviously having three match points, being so close to winning it. When you lose for your country, the bitter feeling is even greater. Novak Djokovic

Sinner then outdid the top-ranked Djokovic again in doubles to seal Italy’s 2-1 comeback win and put them in the final for the first time since 1998.

Djokovic had hoped to cap a superb season, when he increased his Gram Slam haul to a record 24 titles after winning three more Majors, by taking Serbia to their first Davis Cup final in a decade.

“For (me) personally it’s a huge disappointment, because I take the responsibility, obviously having three match points, being so close to winning it,” Djokovic said. “When you lose for your country, the bitter feeling is even greater.”

Miomir Kecmanovic beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-7(7) 6-2 6-1 to give Serbia a 1-0 lead in their semifinal showdown, and Djokovic had Serbia on the cusp of the final when he faced Sinner in the second singles match.

But the fourth-ranked Sinner rallied to beat Djokovic 6-2 2-6 7-5. It was the third singles match between the top-ranked Djokovic and Sinner in 12 days. Sinner beat Djokovic in the ATP Finals group stage last week before Djokovic beat Sinner in the final to earn a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title.

Sinner then teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego in the doubles. They beat Djokovic and Kecmanovic 6-3 6-4. “Match of my life? I don’t know, but it’s for sure very important,” Sinner said on his singles win. “It helps a lot that the last competition of the season is a team competition, because you get a lot of energy from your teammates, from the whole team, and then the crowd is different too,” he added.

Italy will face Australia in the final on the same indoor hard court in southern Spain. Italy’s only title was in 1976. Australia beat Finland in the other semifinal match. Australia lost to Canada in last year’s final. — AP

#Davis Cup #Novak Djokovic #Tennis